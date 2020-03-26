VIDEO: Broken Matt Hardy & Chris Jericho Come Face-To-Face On AEW Dynamite

Teleportation, sentient drones, 3000-year-old entities possessing the souls of wrestlers – it’s just another Wednesday night in the Broken Universe.

After making his debut on AEW Dynamite last week, Broken Matt Hardy returned to Jacksonville as advertised for a face-to-face confrontation with Chris Jericho. As you might expect, things got pretty weird.

The two legends traded words in an incredibly bizarre segment to close out this week’s Dynamite, ending in another brawl between The Inner Circle and The Elite.

Hardy is expected to replace an injured Nick Jackson (he’s actually out awaiting the birth of his child) in the upcoming Blood & Guts match, a return to the classic WarGames first popularized by the NWA/WCW.

That match was originally scheduled for next week’s show, but due to COVID-19 the bout was delayed indefinitely, most likely so that fans can actually watch the barbaric 10-man war live and in person.