Broken Matt Hardy Has Arrived In All Elite Wrestling

MATT HARDY – WE KNEW YOU’D COME!

The lord of the Broken Universe has arrived in All Elite Wrestling. Matt Hardy made his highly anticipated debut on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, shocking Chris Jericho by joining in the good fight against the Inner Circle.

Matt’s contract with WWE expired at the end of February. It was widely assumed that he would be revealed as the mysterious “Exalted One”, whose debut has been heralded for months by The Dark Order.

Instead, Hardy was brought into the company as a special favor to the Young Bucks. The two sides worked together in Ring of Honor as a part of the Broken Universe and the Broken Hardy’s expedition for gold, culminating in a TLC match just one night before they returned to WWE at WrestleMania.

Matt will apparently balance the scales in the war between The Elite and The Inner Circle. The two teams will face off in a Blood & Guts match (WarGames) next week on Dynamite, but with Nick Jackson on the injured list the former found themselves down a man heading into the big fight.