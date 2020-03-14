‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Preview: Bret Hart Reveals Regrets Working In WCW

WWE has released a short clip from the latest episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, set to debut on the WWE Network this coming Monday night immediately after Raw. This time around, the Texas Rattlesnake “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will sit down with the Canadian icon Bret “The Hitman” Hart.
In the clip below, Bret discusses his time in World Championship Wrestling and one of the many regrets about his time with the promotion.
“Guys that had been there, including Kevin Nash and different guys that had been there before, said ‘Don’t ever go there. They’re the dumbest idiots in the world.’ There was so much talent that I could have worked with; Booker T, [Hulk] Hogan – I should have worked with Hogan right away. I should have had Hogan in the Sharpshooter, and done some big numbers with him when it was red hot. I went into WCW I had more heat – I had wrestled [Steve Austin] at WrestleMania 13, I beat Undertaker at SummerSlam, I knocked Vince out, and I didn’t really lose to Shawn [Michaels]. I had so much heat, and they just didn’t really know what to do with me.”