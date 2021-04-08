Bronson Reed is headed towards the biggest match of his career.

The Australian heavyweight won a six-man Gauntlet Eliminator this evening at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One and will now challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship on night two.

Reed entered the gauntlet as the third entrant, joining an already intense fight in progress between Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. The other competitors in the bout included Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis and newcomer LA Knight.

Ruff was the first man eliminated, with Swerve picking up the pin. Knight then eliminated Dexter Lumis with a jacknife pin while he was trying to submit Cameron Grimes with his finisher, The Silence. Knight was then eliminated after being attacked by all three remaining members of the match.

The final triple threat between Reed, Grimes and Swerve was a tremendous, fast-paced affair that could have stood on its own as a TakeOver level matchup. Grimes somehow managed to hit a Spanish Fly on the big hoss, but got rolled up for the surprise three-count.

In the home stretch, big Bronson Reed and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott emptied their respective tanks, with both young, up-and-coming stars desperate to challenge the NXT North American Champion. Reed kicked out of a 450 splash and three consecutive House Calls before thundering back to life with a big powerbomb and the Tsunami.

Reed, 32, worked the NXT house show circuit in early 2019 before making his television debut in the NXT Breakout Tournament, losing to Cameron Grimes in the semifinals.

He does have a history with Johnny Gargano, as he defeated both Gargano and Roderick Strong in a triple threat match last July to earn a spot in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Reed had a major showing in the match, but ultimately came up short.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver — Night Two

April 8, 2021

NXT Championship Match

Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross

NXT North American Championship Match

Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Bronson Reed

Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Championship Ladder Match

Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Unsanctioned Match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Ember Moon (c) & Shotzi Blackheart (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell