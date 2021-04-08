Connect with us

WWE

Bronson Reed Wins Eliminator Gauntlet, NXT North American Title Match Set For Night Two

Published

7 hours ago

on

Bronson Reed is headed towards the biggest match of his career.

The Australian heavyweight won a six-man Gauntlet Eliminator this evening at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One and will now challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship on night two.


Reed entered the gauntlet as the third entrant, joining an already intense fight in progress between Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. The other competitors in the bout included Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis and newcomer LA Knight.

Ruff was the first man eliminated, with Swerve picking up the pin. Knight then eliminated Dexter Lumis with a jacknife pin while he was trying to submit Cameron Grimes with his finisher, The Silence. Knight was then eliminated after being attacked by all three remaining members of the match.

The final triple threat between Reed, Grimes and Swerve was a tremendous, fast-paced affair that could have stood on its own as a TakeOver level matchup. Grimes somehow managed to hit a Spanish Fly on the big hoss, but got rolled up for the surprise three-count.

In the home stretch, big Bronson Reed and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott emptied their respective tanks, with both young, up-and-coming stars desperate to challenge the NXT North American Champion. Reed kicked out of a 450 splash and three consecutive House Calls before thundering back to life with a big powerbomb and the Tsunami.

Reed, 32, worked the NXT house show circuit in early 2019 before making his television debut in the NXT Breakout Tournament, losing to Cameron Grimes in the semifinals.

He does have a history with Johnny Gargano, as he defeated both Gargano and Roderick Strong in a triple threat match last July to earn a spot in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Reed had a major showing in the match, but ultimately came up short.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver — Night Two
April 8, 2021

NXT Championship Match
Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross

NXT North American Championship Match
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Bronson Reed

Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Championship Ladder Match
Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Unsanctioned Match
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Ember Moon (c) & Shotzi Blackheart (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Related Topics:

Results

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One Results: New Champions Crowned!

Published

8 hours ago

on

Apr 7, 2021

By

NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

1. Quick Results

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night One. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). 

NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night One 
April 7, 2021


Pre-Show Match (Results)
Zoey Stark def. Toni Storm

Pete Dunne def. Kushida (Results)

North American Title #Contendership Gauntlet Match (Results)

Bronson Reed def. Cameron Grimes, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, LA Knight, Dexter Lumis, & Leon Ruff

WWE NXT UK Championship Match (Results)

WALTER (c) def. Tommaso Ciampa

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma

Women’s NXT Championship Match (Results)
Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez

1. Quick Results

Continue Reading

WWE

Becky Lynch Returning “In The Not Too Distant Future” Says WWE President, Ronda Rousey Update

Published

16 hours ago

on

Apr 7, 2021

By

WWE Becky Lynch Return
Photo: WWE

Are we close to a Becky Lynch return?

WWE President Nick Khan recently sat down with Colin Cowherd on his podcast to discuss the business end of the company. Near the end of the interview, Cowherd asked if Vince McMahon has been surprised by the “surging popularity” of women’s professional wrestlers and MMA fighters in recent years.


Nick Khan believes that Vince is “thrilled” by the rise of major stars in the WWE women’s division, which led to a discussion about the main event of WrestleMania 35. That match saw Becky Lynch defeat “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first ever women’s main event in WrestleMania history.

Khan then voluntarily offered up some major information, confirming that Rousey will be back in WWE “at a certain point in time”. While that news is incredibly vague, we haven’t seen the UFC Hall of Famer since she lost in that match.

What’s slightly more clear is that Khan also confirmed that Becky Lynch will be back in action “at a certain point in time in the not too distant future” following the birth of her first child.

Lynch successfully retained the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36 against Shayna Baszler, but surrendered the belt to the 2020 Money in the Bank winner, Asuka, after announcing her pregnancy.

Continue Reading

AEW

Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip

Published

17 hours ago

on

Apr 7, 2021

By

Chris Jericho returns to WWE programming in the latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions alongside fellow pro-wrestling legend and host “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

In the WWE digital bonus clip featured above, the two create a new “List of Jericho” where the former AEW World Champion answered rapid fire questions about his favorite matches, moments, future Hall of Famers and more.


When asked about his favorite tag team partners, Jericho responded with both Paul “Big Show” Wight and Sammy Guevara, two names currently on the AEW payroll.

The Fozzy frontman teamed up with Wight to form “JeriShow” in 2009 because Edge, who held the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships with Jericho at the time, sustained an injury.

Broken Skull Sessions with Chris Jericho drops on-demand this WrestleMania Sunday exclusively on Peacock.

Continue Reading

Trending