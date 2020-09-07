Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory Confirmed For WWE NXT Super Tuesday II

A brand new match has been confirmed for the upcoming WWE NXT Super Tuesday II as Bronson Reed is set for singles competition.

Bronson Reed will be competing against the returning Austin Theory, who will be in his first official match back within the black and gold brand.

Theory, who had been working on the main roster since WrestleMania 36, made his return recently, confronting Reed in the process backstage.

Austin Theory then attacked Reed from behind this past Tuesday and now the Aus-Zilla has the chance to get his revenge.