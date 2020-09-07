Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory Confirmed For WWE NXT Super Tuesday II

A brand new match has been confirmed for the upcoming WWE NXT Super Tuesday II as Bronson Reed is set for singles competition.
Bronson Reed will be competing against the returning Austin Theory, who will be in his first official match back within the black and gold brand.
Theory, who had been working on the main roster since WrestleMania 36, made his return recently, confronting Reed in the process backstage.
Austin Theory then attacked Reed from behind this past Tuesday and now the Aus-Zilla has the chance to get his revenge.
WWE.com released the following announcement:
Austin Theory interfered in Bronson Reed’s bout against Timothy Thatcher on NXT Super Tuesday, causing The Aus-zilla to demand a match versus Theory. Reed will get his wish this Tuesday on USA Network.
The animosity between Reed and Theory started on the Aug. 26 edition of NXT, when Theory mocked The Thicc Boi’s defeat at NXT TakeOver XXX, earning a slap for his efforts.
Theory got the better of Reed this past Tuesday when he attacked The Aus-zilla from behind, but will he come to regret the attack? Find out on NXT Super Tuesday II on USA Network at 8/7 C.