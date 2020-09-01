Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher Added To WWE NXT Super-Tuesday

WWE has confirmed a new match for tonight’s WWE NXT Super-Tuesday event, which is set to be a major addition of the black and gold brand.

That match will see Bronson Reed go one on one with Timothy Thatcher in what should be a hard-hitting collision between two of WWE NXT’s top talents. Both men have recently made their claims for wanting to challenge for the NXT North American Championship, and this will no doubt go along with that storyline.

Already announced for the show is a six-man tag team street fight that will see Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott team up with the new NXT Tag Team Champions, Breezango, to take on Legado Del Fantasma.

As well as that is the highly anticipated 60-minute fatal four-way Iron Man match that will determine a brand new WWE NXT Champion. Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, Adam Cole, and Johnny Gargano will all be competing in this one as they look to claim WWE NXT’s richest prize.