Brooke Havok, First Student Of Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, Makes In-Ring Debut On AEW DARK
In a major milestone for the upstart Nightmare Factory, the George-based pro-wrestling school had its very first student appear on All Elite Wrestling programming this Tuesday night.
We admittedly don’t know much about newcomer Brooke Havok, who stepped into the ring against Dr. Britt Baker DMD on this week’s episode of AEW DARK. We can definitely tell you she had some killer entrance and ring gear prepared for the occasion.
The good doctor controlled most of the action, but Havok got in a few good shots, including a slap across the face that baited Dr. Baker right into a tilt-a-whirl headscissors takedown.
“This is my very first student,” Cody Rhodes tweeted ahead of the bout. “I never anticipated somebody would be ready this early on, but she did the work and earned this opportunity. VERY tough draw for her here, but I love this!”
Rhodes currently operates the Nightmare Factor out of Norcross, Georgia alongside fellow AEW star QT Marshall and Carolyn Cuellari, the facility’s certified nutritionist and strength and conditioning coach.
Earlier this month the Nightmare Factory released a showcase on YouTube featuring their first round of students in some of their very first wrestling matches. Brooke Havok and another trainee by the name of Kat Spencer scored a tag team victory after driving to the ring in a Corvette.
1/26 AEW DARK Results & Video: Cody’s First Student Debuts, Miro vs Fuego Del Sol, Rey Fenix, SCU & More
Featured above is this week’s episode of AEW DARK.
Tonight is a special night for one of the AEW executives as Cody Rhodes’ firsts official trainee at the brand new Nightmare Factory, Brooke Havok, will make her professional wrestling debut against Dr. Britt Baker. We’ll also see big names like Miro, Rey Fenix, The Butcher & The Blade, Santana & Ortiz and more in action.
AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s show:
- Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol
- Jurassic Express vs. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow
- SCU vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes
- M’Badu & KC Navarro vs. The Butcher & The Blade
- Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black
- Shanna vs. KiLynn King
- Brooke Havok vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D
- Abadon vs. Vertvixen
- WALK OFF – Pretty Peter Avalon vs. Lee Johnson
- Santana & Ortiz vs. RYZIN & Mike Verna
- Davienne vs. Tay Conti
- Ray Jaz vs. Dark Order’s 10
- Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski
- Sean Maluta vs. Danny Limelight
- Jazmin Allure vs. Ivelisse
- Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
AEW DARK airs every Tuesday night at 7PM ET on YouTube.
Handcuff Stipulation Added To 1/27 AEW Dynamite Match
Dax Harwood of FTR is scheduled to face Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express in a singles match on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.
While the action inside the ring is expected to proceed like normal, their respective ringside onlookers are going to be restrained. AEW announced on Monday that Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard will be handcuffed to Luchasuarus at ringside to prevent outside interference.
We have a new stipulation to announce for #JungleBoy vs. @DaxFTR this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! #TullyBlanchard & @CashWheelerFTR will both be handcuffed to @luchasaurus at ringside to prevent any outside interference! Watch #AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/cPSSC468VA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2021
Below is the updated lineup for Wednesday:
- Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth
- Britt Baker vs. Shanna
- Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy
- Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Varsity Blonds
- Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer
- Jon Moxley speaks
- Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq
- Darby Allin & Sting address their Street Fight
- Young Bucks & Good Brothers vs. Dark Order
Darby Allin Discusses Working With Sting & Being The TNT Champion
Darby Allin has given his thoughts on working with Sting in recent weeks, and what it has been like to be TNT Champion.
Allin spoke with The Total Slam Podcast where he spoke about working with Sting, who he has been together with since the wrestling legend joined the company.
“I don’t know where it is going and how it came up,” Allin said of their storyline. “I feel like he saw something in me that is almost lost in wrestling today with the creative side of things. I know he saw my videos and it’s something different, and I feel he sees a little bit of himself in me.”
Darby also spoke about getting to be the TNT Champion and the experience he has had with the company since he joined.
“It feels amazing. When I first stepped into AEW and I saw what they had to offer, in my mind I thought I was the poster child of creative freedom. You’ll give me creative freedom and I will show everything I can do here and not elsewhere,” said Allin. “They realized it with all my videos and how I put matches together and it feels really good and that I belong in that spot.
“I was bitter and angry on my independent run because I was a second match card guy and saw the main eventers, and in my mind, I thought there is no reason why I can’t be there. I’m just not taken seriously like I want to be taken. If you give me the opportunity like I did with Cody or with Cage, and I can show everybody that if you give me the ball, you will never get it back.”
Allin is currently set to be part of Sting’s first match back at AEW Revolution, where the duo are set to face Team Tazz members, Brain Cage and Ricky Starks in a street fight. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
