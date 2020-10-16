Brothers Of Destruction Film Set To Premiere At Austin Film Festival

It has been announced this week that a documentary film based on the Brothers Of Destruction is set to premiere at the Austin Film Festival.

The film will be screened on October 22 and it will focus on the legacy of both Undertaker and Kane as rivals and as tag team partners. The film will feature untold stories, exclusive interviews and rare footage which will certainly be a real treat for any wrestling fan.

From Austin Film Festival:

OCTOBER 15, 2020 – AUSTIN, TX – Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference (AFF), the premier film festival recognizing the writers’ contributions to film, television, and new media, announced today the spotlight Marquee films scheduled for the 27th annual Festival, this October 22-29, to round out its full program. The Opening Night feature Nine Days, will screen October 22, 2020 hailing from writer/director Edson Oda, with cast members Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz on hand for a postscreening Q&A. WWE Network Documentaries will also bring the World Premiere of Brothers of Destruction to the festival’s Closing Night slate, which chronicles the legacy of the iconic legends, Undertaker and Kane. AFF’s Centerpiece slot will be occupied by the IFC Films standout Farewell Amor, following the story of an Angolan immigrant reuniting with his wife and daughter after 17 years apart. IFC will also be bringing Stardust (directed/co-written by Gabriel Range) to the Festival’s Closing Night programming

BROTHERS OF DESTRUCTION – CLOSING NIGHT FILM (USA, 60 min) Director – Kieran Bent Producer – Brian Decker Executive Producers – Ben Houser, Brian Pellegatto Forever linked as two of sports entertainment’s most enigmatic and popular Superstars, Undertaker and Kane shed their on-screen personas for a historic conversation at Austin’s Zach Theatre as part of WWE’s “30 Years of The Deadman” celebration commemorating Undertakers 30th anniversary in WWE. With more than three decades as one of the industry’s biggest box office draws, The Undertaker’s rise to stardom is forever connected to his mysterious counterpart from the dark side, Kane. Both in the ring and off screen, Mark Calaway and Glenn Jacobs developed a deep friendship revealed in this film. “Brothers of Destruction,” the latest presentation from WWE Network Documentaries, brings the audience behind the curtain with untold stories and rare footage of this unbreakable bond.

WWE shared the news on social media and confirmed that this is a future WWE Network documentary, so those subscribed to the service will be able to see this in the future.