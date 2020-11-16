‘Brothers Of Destruction’ WWE Network Recap: Mark Calaway & Glen Jacobs Relive Their Iconic Rivalry

Below is a recap of the brand new WWE Network documentary “Brothers of Destruction”, a rare sit down interview with both Kane and The Undertaker as they discuss their iconic rivalry.

— The documentary starts with Mark Calaway and Glen Jacobs meeting in an empty auditorium, discussing the debut of The Undertaker character and Mark’s thought process behind it. He took inspiration from all the iconic horror villains like Jason Voorhees.

— The Undertaker and Jacobs, as the “Unabomb”, actually had a match together in Smokey Mountain. Calaway was not a fan of the Isaac Yankem gimmick and joked about Vince’s propensity for picking up the weirdest things people say and running with them. It was Bobby Heenan that always wanted a wrestling dentist, apparently.

— Jacobs talks about a bad early match they had because he wasn’t in the right headspace yet, and they kept telling him he needed to get more aggressive and be more of a monster, but he struggled to flip the switch at first.

— There’s some great unseen footage of Jacobs in an early Kane mockup being taught to do the Undertaker mannerisms and sit-up move.

— A major reason the Hell in a Cell was created in the first place was for Kane’s debut. They wanted to create a structure that nobody could get out of, so that he could debut by ripping the door of its hinges. Jacobs still gets goosebumps running back through it all and you can tell he really loved that early period creatively.

— There was an early face-to-face confrontation on Raw, the famous “look at this beautiful family portrait” line from Paul Bearer. Kane has to slap Undertaker in the face, but Jacobs said he went to Calaway before the segment because he had too much respect for him to slap him like that. So basically, Calaway hit him as hard as he could so Kane could give him a receipt later in the ring.

— Calaway believes the Kane and Undertaker legacy is the best long-term story told in WWE history because it goes on for years and years and never stopped evolving.

— When they first pitched him the Inferno Match, Calaway was skeptical because he wasn’t really sure how it was going to work. Jacobs said he was just giddy to work with The Undertaker again at that point and probably would have done anything. They went in cold because they didn’t get to rehearse it the night before, which they agree was probably for the best.

— Glen Jacobs joked about holding a grudge against Mick Foley because the night he finally won his first world championship, Mick got thrown off the Hell in a Cell in the same night. Apparently Vince told Jacobs that if Mick couldn’t go back out at the end of the night to do the finish with Steve Austin and Undertaker, he’d have to figure it out on the fly. No pressure.

— According to Calaway, the “American Badass” character came about because the business was changing at the time and he wasn’t sure about the sustainability of The Undertaker character during that era. There’s only so many things you can do.

— There’s an early Brothers of Destruction moment where Kane goes to do the Last Ride powerbomb for the first time, and accidentally hurls Taka Michinoku halfway across the ring. Jacobs had no idea that’s why Undertaker always grabbed the tights to the do the powerbomb – because they’re seven feet tall and small guys go flying. So they improved the whole thing, and it ended up being like older brother Undertaker showing little brother Kane how to do his move. Unintended hilarity.

— Glen Jacobs talked about the psychology behind the Kane character. When the mask came off, he went from being a physical monster to a mental monster. The answer to why wasn’t he burned or scarred when he took off the mask, was because the scars were internal. Kane the monster thought he was disfigured and disgusting.

— One thing Jacobs always appreciated was that The Undertaker didn’t lose very often, but when he finally did lose he made people into much bigger stars because of it.

— On “The Streak” ending, Jacobs was so mad that he actually walked out of the room. At first he thought it was a mistake and they were going to restart the match or do something, because obviously they must have screwed up the finish. Calaway talked about how he was originally going over, but Vince changed his mind and he went with it because it’s Vince’s company.

— Both agree that it should have been someone like Roman Reigns. Jacobs said it would have elevated him in a big way. Calaway was disappointed because he wanted to give Roman that match but he shouldn’t have been in the ring that year. His body wasn’t ready and he felt badly about it.

— Neither had very positive things to say about the Saudi Arabia tag team match against DX. They thought it was going to be a piece of cake because of how much talent and experience was in the ring, and literally everything went wrong immediately. Hunter tore his peck in the first few minutes. Kane’s mask randomly came off in the middle of the match. They didn’t show it, but there’s also a spot in that match where HBK does a moonsault off the ropes to the floor, and both 7-foot giants completely whiffed catching him.