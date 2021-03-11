WWE
Bruce Prichard Discusses Why He Stopped Being The Undertaker’s Manager
Bruce Prichard recently spoke about his time as The Undertaker’s manager and why he decided to stop doing the role.
Prichard discussed the topic on his latest episode of Something to Wrestle With, where he admitted that it was his decision to stop being The Undertaker’s manager due to extra commitments he had backstage.
“It was a decision that I made,” Prichard said. “I was given the choice, I decided I wanted to focus more backstage and the Undertaker character needed somebody on the road with him full time for that package to really work. Paul Bearer’s character was a much better manager for Undertaker than Brother Love.
“The Undertaker needed someone to care for him, and needed someone to devote their entire life to The Undertaker and the care of The Undertaker. Who better than Paul Bearer? Brother Love had so much more to do by spreading the word of love that he couldn’t devote to just one person.”
Prichard also revealed that Vince McMahon actually considered having Mark Henry be the man who ended his WrestleMania streak when they competed at WrestleMania 22.
“Yeah, it definitely was,” Prichard said. “It was talked about. In hindsight, had Mark caught on a little earlier, Mark caught on later in his career and was coming into his own during this time. Mark might have been a great guy to beat the streak.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Adam Cole Discusses Possibly Adding New Undisputed Era Members
While Undisputed Era appears to be all over for now, Adam Cole has teased the idea of new members joining him to reform the group.
The faction has disbanded in recent weeks following Cole’s shocking decision to turn on Kyle O’Reilly. He has since also attacked Roderick Strong, and while we’ve not heard from Bobby Fish, it appears that the faction is finished.
However, Cole has continued wearing Undisputed Era ring gear and used the same music, and during a recent interview with Fox Sports, he teased the possibility of fresh faces joining him to keep the group alive.
“You know? I don’t know yet. I don’t know yet. At the end of the day, Undisputed Era was established to make Adam Cole the NXT Champion. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong, they might have different beliefs on what the group was all about. But at the end of the day, that is what Undisputed Era was built on.
“So if I can find people who I think are suitable, if I can find people who I think will help me accomplish what I want to accomplish, I mean, never say never. Especially in this job. But right now, I feel like it’s in my best interest to get what I want to get and do it by myself. But absolutely. I think that’s definitely a possibility.”
WWE
Paul Wight Details His Decision To Leave WWE & His Creative Frustrations
Paul Wight recently joined Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where he spoke in detail about his decision to leave WWE.
Wight admitted that his decision was quite a quick one to make and was focused around creative issues, as he wanted to do more and felt he could offer more than what WWE was offering him.
“It was a very quick decision that was made in a matter of 48 hours for me. For me, it was creative frustration. I had gone back and forth with Paul Heyman, Bruce Prichard, and Vince. I had some medical issues a couple of years ago where I had problems with my hip real bad. You know how things are there. If you get out of the loop a little, it’s hard for them to work you back into the ring, no matter how much talent you have or have to offer. It was frustrating for me because, yeah, I was making money and working once against Drew and did a couple of things like be partners with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, but I was like, ‘I need more than this.’ I’ve never been a sit on the bench guy. I’m not going to take my money, sit at home, and be happy like a little princess. I like to work for my money and earn it. I went 18 years in WWE without missing a tour. I love doing what I’m doing,” stated Wight.
Wight continued by saying, “That was the biggest letdown for me; not being able to get something going creatively. I’ve known Vince for a long time and when he gets focused and blinders on, it’s hard to be the squeaky wheel that gets the grease. If you’re not at TV and nobody is going, ‘Paul Wight is still alive, he can work.’ It got frustrating and I got frustrated trying to knock on the door. They were trying to use me for other things like relations. They were trying to do me a favor and put me in Shady Pines. I didn’t want to be in Shady Pines. I told them, ‘Don’t put me in Shady Pines.’ I had the opportunity to do something else and I took it. I talked to Vince and Kevin Dunn. Nobody is mad, nobody is upset. The day I signed, Vince called me and wished me luck, saying I was a big asset for AEW and he was glad I signed. They did a lot of things for me. For me to try and bury WWE, it’s not about that. It’s just business.”
One of the main jobs that Wight will have in AEW is as a color commentator. He will be taking up the role on AEW’s newest show, AEW Dark: Elevation, and Wight spoke in detail about how he’s always wanted to do that.
“Vince let me do a little commentary, here and there, and he knew in the back of my mind that’s what I wanted to do. Kevin Dunn and Jerry Lawler (also knew). When I envisioned where does my career end up, it ended up with me doing color commentary full-time. Tony was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ I told him, ‘I want to do color commentary.’ He said, ‘Do you want to wrestle too?’ ‘Absolutely.’ I’ve known Tony for a while and I think he was a little surprised. I hit him up and came out to Jacksonville after my WWE contract expired, I made sure everything was legal. Tony and I talked in the office, it was like 10 at night. We talked about and I talked about my passions in the industry, getting talent over, and the potential AEW has,” he said.
Wight then spoke about the competition between different companies and how it is needed, as he also reflected on injuries that he dealt with.
“You need competition that’s not in the same house. You need another brand where if someone doesn’t find out who they are on one brand, there is another company where they can re-invent themselves. That’s the problem when WWE was the only game in town and is one of the problems they have now. They have so much talent that they can’t maximize them. They thought they were doing me favor because I had all that tenure. I don’t care about titles or great matches. I could’ve sat on my ass and been in the Hall of Fame, which is still important because I was there for a long time and is important because of the relationships I built with the fans and company, but I’m not done yet. When I worked with Braun, I had holes in the balls of my hips and worked a year and a half like that because I felt a duty to those in the locker room. When I did the angle with The Bar, I didn’t want to leave them hanging, but the metal device in my hip was broken and I had surgery the next day.”
Finally, Wight went on to reveal that he was once sat down and told he would never headline WWE PPVs again and his only job was to put over WWE NXT talent.
“I got the speech five years ago that’s a pretty bad speech. I got pulled into a talent relations office and got told I will never main event WrestleMania again, I will not main event a pay-per-view again, and I will only be used to get over NXT talent. That was said to my face. There’s your inspiration, now go work hurt. Vince didn’t say that to me, it wasn’t him, but nothing gets said to you without…you know where it comes from. It hurt a little bit, but that’s where we’re at. I understand where they’re coming from, they were trying to give me a heads up. ‘You’ve done everything we can do with you, you’ve had a great career, maybe it’s time to think about slowing down.’ Fuck that. I want to go to Vince and say, ‘Are you going to slow down? Well, then don’t ask me to slow down.’ If I hadn’t gone through everything I went through, I wouldn’t have had the courage to walk away when this contract expired,” said Wight. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Rikishi Discusses Training Bow Wow & How It’s Good For The Industry
Rikishi recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about how he will be training Bow Wow to wrestle, which he believes is good for the industry.
Rapper, Bow Wow recently spoke about his desire to get involved in the wrestling industry, and it seems that is something he is taking very seriously. It has been revealed that he is set to undergo training at Rikishi’s wrestling school, Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy in California. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed that the training hasn’t begun yet, but he feels obligated to teach him the right way
“Not yet. We have been talking and I’m very happy, let me tell you the story about how I met this kid. So back in the day, I was actually coming onto a flight in Atlanta and as I was making my way to my seat in first class, there Bow Wow was. I think he was about 9 or 10 years old at the time, but he was already making hit records, and we just kind of kicked off. Me, I was on my way to work and I knew who he was. My father figure kind of kicked in saying I’m very proud of you and continue the hard work, make sure you do good in school and that kind of stuff. Twenty-something years later, I see this tweet come up and I just put a message out to him. I just felt like I knew this kid for a long time and again my passion for the business and for those coming in, I just felt obligated to teach him the right way.”
Rikishi then discussed his training in more detail, making it clear that Bow Wow will be treated just like any other wrestler in his training facility.
“He’s actually based out there in Atlanta but he will be coming down here (to Southern California) sometime this month to get it going. But I’m going to train him like I train all my students. We know his celebrity status, but in order for him to really understand the industry correctly, we got to put that all aside. He’s got to understand what it is when he gets in the ring how to protect himself, how to be a storyteller and all that theatrical movement. Not really getting in there and punching each other in the face and so forth. I like to say when students come in, I like to find the students and the students have to find me, meaning I want to see what kind of athletic ability he has. Is he easy to train? Does he listen well? Those types of things. Does he have an attitude? Is he coachable? Stuff like that.”
“Hey, I’m very excited to be able to be the guy to be able to give him this knowledge and help train him. For me, it’s good for business. If Bow Wow can come into our industry and put asses in seats at WrestleMania, then why not? And everybody should motivate him or help him because him coming in, or anybody coming in from hip hop or the movie industry into our industry, obviously they’re green and they need to be smartened up. So there is no time for jealousy or those who just hate on the poor guy who is just trying to come in to live his dream.”
3/11 NJPW New Japan Cup Results: Second Round Begins, EVIL vs Jeff Cobb, Great O-Khan vs Toru Yano
Adam Cole Discusses Possibly Adding New Undisputed Era Members
Paul Wight Details His Decision To Leave WWE & His Creative Frustrations
Rikishi Discusses Training Bow Wow & How It’s Good For The Industry
Bruce Prichard Discusses Why He Stopped Being The Undertaker’s Manager
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
WWE’s The Bump: Damian Priest Talks Bad Bunny, Hall Of Fame News, Hurricane, Molly Holly & More
AEW DARK Video: Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs Proud & Powerful, Abadon, SCU, Powerhouse Hobbs & More
AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
-
AEW18 hours ago
AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): The Inner Circle Gets Swerved, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Christian Cage Makes His Mark
-
Results18 hours ago
WWE NXT Results (3/10): Three Title Matches, NXT Women’s Titles Announced, O’Reilly Returns!
-
WWE1 day ago
Date Announced For 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony; Major Update On 2020 Inductees
-
AEW15 hours ago
Sammy Guevara Is Back! New MJF Faction Destroys The Inner Circle On Dynamite
-
AEW2 days ago
Kenny Omega To Challenge New Unified IMPACT World Champion In Title vs Title Match
-
WWE1 day ago
John Laurinaitis Reportedly Returns As WWE Head Of Talent Relations
-
AEW16 hours ago
Looks Like Sting Has Found His Next AEW Opponent