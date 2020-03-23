Bruce Prichard Picks His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling Creative Minds

During the latest, Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, he revealed which four names would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling creative.

Unsurprisingly, Vince McMahon made the list for him, with Pat Patterson also joining the list. As well as that, Bruce Prichard gave a few other names that he believes would be involved.

“Vince (McMahon) and Pat (Patterson) are at the top of the list,” Prichard stated. “You have to go back to the fundamentals, in many ways, of the business. Eddie Graham was credited with so much. You look at Dusty, you look at Bill Watts, you look at the guys that came out of there, and Eddie Graham. They point to Eddie Graham and Roy Shire as being these creative geniuses that had so much influence over bookers and over owners of territories throughout the years. Eddie would have to be on that.”

