Bruce Prichard Reflects On Shane McMahon Leaving WWE In 2009

Daniel Bryan appeared on WWE Talking Smack this week, giving his honest thoughts about Roman Reigns and how he wrestles.

Bryan has been making it clear for weeks that he wants to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship and during his appearance on the show, he spoke about the Tribal Chief.

Daniel Bryan gave his honest thoughts about Roman Reigns, reflecting on the infamous 2015 Royal Rumble where Roman won, despite the fans vocally supporting Bryan.

“There’s a couple things that you got wrong, and it has to do with motivation and what drives me. I’m not interested in glory. I’m not interested in the adulation of the fans, despite all the yes chants. Do you know what I loved? I loved when we were at the Performance Center, wrestling in front of zero people with zero noise, just wrestling. Do you know what made people love me? I don’t know if you remember the 2015 Royal Rumble? I don’t know if you remember that? I lost, very quickly. That’s the one that Roman Reigns won. It was in Philadelphia. I was in the ring for maybe 5 minutes. 5 minutes total in that Royal Rumble, but when Roman Reigns won, everybody booed. The Rock congratulated him. The Rock saying, “oh man, you’re the man,” and The Rock putting Roman over, people booed.”

Bryan then spoke about how he believes the reason for that situation is that Roman Reigns doesn’t wrestle with any heart.