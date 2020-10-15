Bruce Prichard Reveals Dream Match That Was Discussed For WrestleMania 22

During the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, he revealed a dream match that was discussed for WrestleMania 22.

Prichard was asked about if Shawn Michaels vs Eddie Guerrero was ever discussed for a WrestleMania event, and Prichard confirmed that ideas had been kicked around for WrestleMania 22.

“It was kicked around as a possibility because they had never worked together and that was in, at least in my head, a dream match. That was one of those that I would have loved to have seen,” Prichard said.

Prichard also spoke about how there was an idea for Eddie to feud with Batista and eventually take the World Heavyweight Championship from him.

“There was talk of Eddie possibly capturing the championship between then and WrestleMania. It was talk at that point. There was no decision set in stone in what we were looking at Eddie winning on a certain date or certain event, but there was definitely talk of it,” Prichard said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Sadly, Eddie died prior to WrestleMania 22 and this is one dream match that he was never able to have. In the end, Shawn Michaels would face Vince McMahon in a No Holds Barred match.