Bruce Prichard Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Madusa Throwing The Women’s Title In The Trash

On his latest Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard spoke about the infamous event where Madusa dropped her title into the trash.

The moment she arrived in WCW and threw her WWE Title into the trash was a major talking point from the Monday Night Wars and Bruce spoke about how the spot was a big blow to the company.

“Sh*t man, it was definitely a blow. F*ck yeah. You’re watching and seeing one of your championship belts on your competitor’s show and your former champion dumping it in a trash can. Yeah that was a blow. It sucked. That hurt, and when you go back and look at monumental moments in the history of the Monday Night Wars, it’s gonna be one of the top five. It’s not No. 1 – I think that No. 1 is probably the first time Razor showing up, Lex showing up, and Hogan’s turn. But when you look at all of that, this was a big move. This was a big move, and it was a slap in the face and it was a kick in the balls because we didn’t see that one coming. We should have but didn’t.”

Bruce also spoke about how Vince McMahon reacted to the entire situation, admitting the WWE Chairman was angrier with himself than anything.