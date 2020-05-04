Bruce Prichard Reveals Which Wrestler “Got Away” From Signing With WWE

While he would eventually end up signing with WWE, it took right up until the end of his career for Sting to finally sign a contract with the company, joining WWE in 2014.

The WWE Hall Of Famer had remained loyal to WCW throughout his career, not wanting to sign with WWE due to worrying about how his character would be handled. Instead, he ended up spending a large chunk of his career working with TNA, and during his latest podcast, Bruce Prichard spoke about not managing to sign him down to a contract.

“I don’t know whether it was so much that he got away, [but]just didn’t want to leave in that probably Sting is one,” said Bruce. “That was a big one that we just never got [him]when we wanted him and almost to the point where it became kind of a game and became, ‘oh, okay, well, his deal’s coming up at such and such a time and he can talk again. It’s at least time to say hello.’ So, you know, Sting is probably the big one that never got there. I would have to say just off the top of my head, Sting was that big one, he was the Moby Dick.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.) The Icon worked against Triple H in his WWE debut at WrestleMania 32 and then had several other matches before ultimately retiring from in-ring competition during his WWE Hall Of Fame speech.