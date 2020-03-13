BT Sport Looking To Fill Their Schedule With WWE Content Due To Soccer Postponements

Due to the current rise in Coronavirus, many European soccer leagues have been postponed, leaving BT Sport with spaces to fill in its programming schedule.

Today it was announced that the Premier League will be taking a three-week break due to the rise of Coronavirus, following the likes of La Liga and the Champions League.

However, that has left plenty of slots open on BT Sport’s schedule, which is where WWE could be stepping in. BT Sport is the U.K’s provider of WWE content on a weekly basis, but it looks like more wrestling could be coming to the service in the coming weeks.

According to a report by The Guardian, BT Sport is looking to add WWE films and documentaries in order to fill up the missing spots.