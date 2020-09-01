Bully Ray Discusses How WWE NXT Could Improve & Why Jeremy Borash Is The Answer

WWE Hall Of Famer, Bully Ray recently gave his thoughts on WWE NXT and what he thinks that the brand should do in order to improve.

Bully Ray discussed the black and gold brand during the latest Busted Open Radio show where he said he wants to see more emotional investment taking place.

“When it comes to emotional investment? A lot of guys don’t get you emotionally invested with moves” Bully Ray began on the show. “Remember, if you think you’re emotionally invested in somebody? You’re probably just ‘responding’ to the move, and not the person. Emotional investment is all about the person, so emotional investment normally comes on the microphone.” “That’s what I want to see more of in NXT” Bully Ray continued. “I want to see more of these guys and gals speaking from the heart. And they have something there at NXT, they have a weapon there that I think is under-utilised when it comes to tapping into the emotions of wrestlers.”

When speaking about WWE NXT making improvements, he believes that Jeremy Borash is an underutilized asset to the company that could really improve things.

“That weapon is Jeremy Borash. I think Borash does a phenomenal job of putting together these packages, the stuff that he is/has been doing with Io Shirai? The packages they’ve been doing with her are off the charts.” Ray would also praise Borash’s work on the Boneyard Match from this past WrestleMania. “The stuff that Borash was behind when it came to ‘Taker and AJ Styles? The Boneyard Match? That’s all Jeremy Borash. Don’t let anybody else fool you, don’t let them smoke and mirror you. It’s Jeremy Borash because Borash was right by Matt Hardy’s side during all of the Final Deletion stuff. He understands all of this newer stuff that gets guys and gals over. I wish they were tapping into him a little more when it comes to letting people talk.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.)