Bully Ray Discusses The Shortness Of Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray discussed Brock Lesnar facing Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 36 on the latest Busted Open Radio show.

“What you got from Brock was a typical match when Brock faces a big guy” Bully Ray began. “It’s, ‘we’re going to hit each other with our biggest artillery, because that’s the only thing that’s going to matter. And we’re cutting out all of the stuff that would get absolutely no reaction and fans probably saw in every other match throughout the night. So it’s going to be F5, Claymore, German Suplexes, we’re just gonna, you know, just bombard the match with those moves, and we’re going to get a quick finish.’”

Bully stated that a short match between the two men isn’t what the fans wanted to see this time around.

“I don’t think that’s what fans wanted to see” Bully Ray stated. Nobody is a bigger Brock Lesnar supporter than me. I have been flying the flag for Brock on this show [Busted Open], since day one. Why? Because I was the very first person to get with to get to work with Brock Lesnar. I know who how smart Brock Lesnar is, I know what kind of performer Brock Lesnar is.”

Bully went on to discuss how the short match formula is good at times, such as Lesnar’s match with Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. But he noted he wanted a little more from Drew’s bout with the Beast.

“Listen, was the four and a half minutes good? Sure, yeah, it was. But I had seen that before I had seen the formula work with Goldberg. I had seen the Brock before [where he]just destroys everything you know type of psychology before last night. With Drew I was hoping for a little bit more.”

H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.