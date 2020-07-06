It has been reported by The Wrestling Observer that wrestling legend, Bully Ray has parted ways with ROH as his contract has expired with the company.

Dave Meltzer reported that his contract had expired and ROH opted to not offer him a new deal as the company isn’t offering anyone a new contract at this moment in time.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider also confirmed this story, and added more details. Bully Ray’s contract actually expired on April 1, with the two parties mutually agreeing on his exit due to COVID-19. He was originally set to stay with ROH until the Supercard Of Honor event, but due to the show being cancelled, that didn’t end up happening.

There is no reported heat between either Bully Ray or ROH, with the two parties just coming to a mutual ending with each other.