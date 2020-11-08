Bunkhouse Match, Women’s Action & More Confirmed For 11/11 AEW Dynamite

During AEW Full Gear, the company announced several segments for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, including a Bunkhouse match.

During the PPV, The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) had a backstage interview where they addressed The Butcher and The Blade, where they announced that the two teams will be having a Bunkhouse match next week.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1325260984651567111?s=20

As well as the Bunkhouse bout, Tay Conti will be in action as she is accompanied by Anna Jay to take on Red Velvet, who will be with Brandi Rhodes.

Finally, a rematch between Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix has also been confirmed, with the show also set to feature all of the fallout from AEW’s latest PPV event.