Busy Night For WWE 24/7 Title, Shelton Benjamin Becomes 3-Time Champion

The WWE 24/7 title changed hands multiple times this evening on Monday Night Raw, resulting in Shelton Benjamin becoming a two-time, and then a three-time champion.

The first of three title changes happened when R-Truth, who went into Raw with the title around his waist, ran to the ring trying to escape Akira Tozawa and his band of ninjas.

The chaos was enough of a distraction that it cost Shelton Benjamin his match against United States Champion Apollo Crews, triggering a stipulation that will ban the Hurt Business from ringside when Apollo defends the title against MVP this Sunday at SummerSlam.

Benjamin took out his (frankly understandable) frustrations on R-Truth after the loss, attacking him at ringside and pinning him to become a two-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

Later in the evening, Benjamin was once again in action as he teamed with MVP and Bobby Lashley to battle Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali in a six-man elimination tag team match. Here’s where things get slightly complicated…

Traditionally, the 24/7 rule has been suspended if the champion is competing in an unrelated match. However, after Benjamin was pinned and eliminated from the bout, Cedric Alexander – ringside supporting his friends – also snuck in a quick pinfall outside of the ring, winning the belt.

As we noted, it was a busy night for the oddball championship. In Raw’s third hour, Alexander actually defended the 24/7 title in a straight-up singles match against Tozawa. It was rather quick and to the point, with Cedric shaking off the ninjas and delivering the Lumbar Check to retain.

Things didn’t end there. After competing in two different matches earlier in the night, Shelton Benjamin once again returned to the ring, hitting his signature Pay Dirt to pin Alexander and win the WWE 24/7 Championship for the third time.