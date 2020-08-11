Byran Saxton Reflects On KofiMania: “That Just Brought Tears To My Eyes”

Byron Saxton recently appeared on After The Bell where he spoke about KofiMania and how the situation made him feel emotionally.

“KofiMania, that was something that hit home for me because Kofi was one of the guys who was there in the beginning when I started with FCW,” Saxton recalled. “It was him, you had Natalya, Tyson Kidd, Sheamus so many guys who have just been staples of today’s WWE. But Kofi was one of those guys. I remember Dr. Tom and asked him, ‘hey, can you work out with this kid a little bit, teach him some things.’ I just remember being so gracious and so humble and so giving with his knowledge.”

He continued, “The cool thing for me is, you know, here we are 13 years later and Kofi is still that guy. Like, he hasn’t changed. I mean, he is just as humble and kind, as warm-hearted as he was the first day I met him. So to see someone like that who’s been around so long, who’s worked so hard and to finally get his just due and to see the crowd right there with him every step of the way– there are two times that I’ve cried in wrestling. The first time was when Ultimate Warrior beat Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI. I was absolutely heartbroken. The second time was when Kofi won the WWE Championship because he broke down a barrier. No one looked at him and said, ‘that guy’s going to be world champion.’ He defied those odds. He showed people, if you put in the work, if you don’t stop pushing, you can reach the top and see that story happen. To see how everybody was so emotionally moved by that just brought tears to my eyes.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)