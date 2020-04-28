Cain Velasquez Reportedly Released By WWE

It has been reported this week by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that UFC legend, Cain Velasquez has now been released by WWE.

The company recently made countless releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 30 Superstars being let go, and Velasquez can now be added to that list. Despite his impressive MMA pedigree, Velasquez’ WWE career never quite got going.

Velasquez debuted with WWE during WWE SmackDown’s debut on FOX, attacking his former UFC rival, Brock Lesnar after he won the WWE Championship in October. He then went on to compete against Brock at WWE Crown Jewel in what remains his only televised match with the company.

Due to the fact that Cain suffered from a legitimate knee injury, his bout with Brock was kept incredibly short, with the Beast tapping him out in just minutes. Since then he appeared at WWE’s big Mexico City house show in a tag team match with Humberto Carrillo.

For clarity, here is what Meltzer said: “Well released, yeah. They haven’t used him since Saudi Arabia. He was on a giant contract so, yeah, that’s pretty much it. It was a multi-year deal and it was like everybody else they signed to a giant deal, and then now that they are cutting back, one of the things in those deals is they have the right to cut people. So, people who thought that they signed multi-year contracts for high dollar figures, this is how it goes.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcription.)

Cain Velasquez has yet to officially comment on the situation.