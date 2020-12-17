WWE
Cameron Grimes Out Of Action For 4-6 Weeks
It was announced on WWE NXT this week that Cameron Grimes is set to miss the next four-six weeks of action due to injury.
It appears he won’t be going to the moon anytime soon, as Grimes is out of action for the remainder of 2020. He was part of the show last week, having been defeated by Tommaso Ciampa, and he was then part of the NXT Injury Report later that week.
Grimes has been working a feud with Dexter Lumis most recently, having lost a strap match against him at NXT Takeover: WarGames.
Firefly Inferno Stipulation Added To Randy Orton vs. The Fiend At WWE TLC
WWE announced on Thursday that Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC will now be a Firefly Inferno match.
Dot com‘s description of the bout doesn’t quite confirm if this will be a standard “Ring of Fire” or “Inferno” match with flames surrounding the ring, or if this will have cinematic aspects. Either way, Orton will be stepping into The Fiend’s territory.
Randy Orton and The Fiend are set to turn up the heat at WWE TLC in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match.
Orton and Wyatt are no stranger to the destructive flames, as The Viper once sadistically burned down The Wyatt Family Compound. Last week, The Viper trapped Wyatt inside a burning box, but The Fiend emerged unscathed to punish Orton for his brutality. Now Orton will have to step inside The Fiend’s twisted inferno, and HE never forgets.
After The Fiend’s mind games cost Randy Orton an opportunity to once again compete for the WWE Championship, The Viper fired right back by taking hold of Alexa Bliss in attempt to coax The Fiend during a tense installment of “A Moment of Bliss.”
The Fiend has changed every man to step into the ring with him, but Orton has proven time and again to be a different breed of Superstar? Can The Legend Killer walk through the fire or will The Fiend burn Orton for his past transgressions?
Don’t miss WWE TLC on Sunday, Dec. 20, streaming at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.
WWE has also confirmed that Carmella will still challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks despite the two facing-off on last week’s SmackDown. The updated pay-per-view card is featured below.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Firefly Inferno Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD
Smackdown Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Raw Tag Team Title Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Hurt Business
EC3 Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19, Discusses Symptoms
EC3 is the latest professional wrestler to unfortunately test positive for COVID-19, as he revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.
“I’ve been quarantined for a week to 10 days. At this point, I have Covid and I’m at the tail end of it. It sucked a little bit. Some of it wasn’t bad. I’m healthy so I was fortunate. It infected my parents who were visiting me so they had to stay longer so I’ve had no alone time. It drove me nuts but we had a great time spending time together so it was cool. I’m at the tail end of it so I will be healthy. Ring of Honor caught it with the protocol they have for testing. What they are doing is working and working well. I would say I’m at 90%. This is the tail end of it. It felt like the flu and a moderately bad cold some of the time. I would say one day it attacked my stomach because I farted too much. One day I had a bad set of chills where I had a double hoodie on. One night I woke up and had a 10-minute respiratory cough and I got why this sucks. I felt like I was breathing fire for like 10 minutes and I’ve been fine ever since.”
EC3 also spoke about a pitch he gave to WWE for a character change prior to him being released from the company, which is actually the character he is working right now.
“I was going to force their hand to do this (his current character). The only thing that kept me there was a pandemic. My parents own a small business and my family might need this money. Around that WrestleMania time, I was coming back from a serious concussion that cost me 5 or 6 months and it really changed my life and made me think about this character (the one he is doing now). I pitched this idea and included a promo with it. I sent it in on a Wednesday and two hours later I got fired the day that I sent in this magnificent pitch. The first thing I thought was I’m actually ok with this. This is fine. Don’t worry about it. I posted the pitch and the promo to the world. The thing I didn’t want people to think was I sat around and did nothing.” (H/T to Wrestling News for the transcriptions)
Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Believe Anybody “Comes Close To Randy Orton”
Eric Bischoff recently went into detail to discuss why he thinks Randy Orton is one of the all-time greats. During his 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff heaped the praise onto the Viper.
Bischoff went on to discuss the things Orton does well, and how people believe his character straight away. It’s something Bischoff thinks is impressive, especially considering the speed that WWE moves at.
“It sounds so simple, right? ‘Just sit down and have a conversation with yourself and believe it.’ That’s why there are great actors and that’s why there are people who wish they were. Some people can become a character – they can read a character on a piece of paper and they can find ways to make that character their own to the extent that it actually becomes them.
“Those are great actors. They’re also great wrestlers – Randy Orton. And I keep using Randy because I can’t think of anyone better than Randy Orton. I don’t think anybody comes close to Randy Orton when it comes to what I’m talking about. Nobody. It takes time, talent, and guidance. You have to learn how to do it. There are a lot of ways you can learn it. Unfortunately, I think in WWE, the train is moving so fast. We hear the phrase drinking water out of a firehose, and that’s true for everybody in WWE, including the talent.”
Bischoff spoke about how there is never any wasted motion from Randy Orton, doing everything as fluid as possible inside the ring.
“You watch Randy Orton, and there is not an ounce of wasted motion. Everything he does means something. He’s so fluid, he’s like water going through a river over the rocks. It’s just poetry in motion because he’s so comfortable in his character, and he’s been doing it for so long. He has the natural talent and God-given gift that a lot of people never will have. Randy has it and the experience.” (H/T to 411Mania.com for the transcriptions)
