Cameron Grimes Ready For Takeover: XXX, Picks The Greatest Ladder Match Wrestler Of All Time

Cameron Grimes will be competing at NXT Takeover: XXX this weekend, and he spoke about the opportunity that is ahead of him.

Grimes will be competing in the North American Championship ladder match alongside Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, Bronson Reed, and Damian Priest. The WWE NXT Superstar spoke with WWE’s The Bump about the upcoming event and how he believes he’s the favorite.

“I’m ecstatic to be at TakeOver, but it ain’t going to be my last TakeOver. This is TakeOver: XXX, and it’s made for Cameron Grimes, I don’t see why I couldn’t be the favorite,” he replied. “Everyone loves, Cameron Grimes!”

Grimes then spoke about The Hardy Boyz and how they inspired him, naming Jeff Hardy as the greatest ladder match competitor of all time.