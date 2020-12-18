Cameron Grimes Reportedly Underwent Surgery Last Week

According to a report by PWInsider.com, WWE NXT Superstar, Cameron Grimes has undergone surgery last week on his current injury.

The full nature of the injury and subsequent surgery has still yet to be confirmed by WWE, but it is expected he will be out of action for 4-6 weeks now.

Grimes was last in the ring at WWE NXT last week when he was beaten by Tommaso Ciampa, having recently concluded his feud with Dexter Lumis at NXT Takeover: WarGames, losing a strap match.