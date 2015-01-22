How You Can Sign Up For Tough Enough Or Join WWE NXT

– WWE reportedly wants to start having a recruiting booth at the upcoming NXT house show scheduled for March 5 at The Arnold Classic. The event typically brings a large amount of athletes and bodybuilders. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday at 10AM ET.
– You can find a casting breakdown for the new season of Tough Enough, including how to apply, here.
L love wrestling so much but l can not get into it my name is Diego louerns please can someone help me to get into wrestling because l how noo wy to go with out wrestling because l love wrestling so much please someone out here please help l need help
How do I sing up for wwe
Hello sir.
I want to be a wrestling so please tell how can i join.
Yes I am join to WWE
i want to be a wrestler . how can i .
Hi sirr me join the wwe sirr please please please please contact me sirr one chance sirr please please please please
hi my name is Lauren McLean i like to try out wwe wresting and i like to try out bud ya it was good one when my cust he is a wresting long time ago
hi my name is Lauren McLean i like to join out wwe wresting my cust he was a wresting long time ago and i wach all wwe wresting and i like to try out but yes i like to join out thank you info
hi my name is Lauren McLean i like to try out wwe wresting and i like to try out
my self mucky shahi nd my life wresting nd i m sure i will do it plzzzz give me a one chance i proof them i frefect on wresting belive me i cn do it
Comment: haye sir I want to wwe wrestling please please please give me on chance contact me sir
hi sir how are you i like to j join wwe wresting and i like to try out um
so what time to get there you let me konw i well help big cass i well help him out it ok for you let big cass konw ok
I am join wwe
hlw my name is Soumyadip i want to join WWE.The WWE entire stuff is very good. So plese let me join WWE
my Facebook profile name is Soumyadip Das.
wwe is my dream
sir kindly sir tell me how can I join
hi sir how are you i loke to join wwe wresting for this year
How do i get enrolled in school
am ready to become a superstar