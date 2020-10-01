Candice LeRae Discusses Disney Influence On Her Current Gimmick

Candice LeRae might be currently working a heel gimmick, but she has actually taken inspiration from Disney theme parks to create it.

The Disney theme parks might not be the place where evil typically happens, however, LeRae has taken inspiration from parades and shows to work her current character. She spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture about how Disney has influenced her.

“I’ve been watching online, a lot of YouTube videos, giving my brain a refresher of Disney parades, Disney shows and how the princesses act in the park. And I am like, Oh, I kinda like some of these things! Because they are so ridiculous and over the top for a wrestling persona {laughs} for me just to be sitting here acting and believing that I am this evil Disney princess fairy is absurd. It’s ridiculous {laughs} But I love it and it’s such a fun thing to get to play with, I try different/weird mannerisms every time I go out to the ring or win a match. It gives me this new sense of my character, it’s like you’re tapping into these things that you didn’t even know existed in your brain. It’s so fun,” LeRae said.

Candice LeRae also spoke about how she is aware of not being the youngest person on the roster right now, and she puts pressure on herself to make things happen because of it.

“My age plays a factor a lot of the time, it’s no secret, I am not the youngest girl on the roster. {laughs} Today I just turned 35. All these girls are coming in, they are so much younger than me and I am like, at what point am I not going to be able to keep up with all these girls? As other girls are earning their opportunities and are having their opportunities, I am so happy for all of them. All the girls that are working on NXT are such amazing people, and they all work so hard. So I’ve never had a moment where somebody else was given an opportunity and I am like, them really, over me? It’s always been, man that girl, she deserves it. But they are all younger than me, so I am going, as happy as I am for you and as much as you deserve this I am not getting younger. {laughs} Let’s be honest, I am not getting younger. Johnny {Gargano} and I want kids, so I think I put this pressure on myself and it’s not anybody else doing it, it’s this weird pressure I put on myself,” LeRae said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Candice LeRae will have the opportunity to become the WWE NXT Women’s Champion this Sunday at NXT Takeover when she goes one on one with Io Shirai.