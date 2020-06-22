Candice LeRae “Mortified” By Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Joey Ryan

WWE NXT Superstar Candice LeRae released a statement on Twitter today, saying that she was “mortified” by the allegations against her friend and long-time tag team partner, Joey Ryan.
Ryan deleted his social media accounts and reportedly closed down LA-based indie promotion Bar Wrestling after numerous accusations of sexual misconduct came out against him as a part of the #SpeakingOut movement this past weekend.
“I am mortified. I absolutely DO NOT and never have condoned such horrible actions. I have zero tolerance for it. To the women he did this to – my heart breaks for you. I trusted this person. Reading the stories and learning how he acted sickens me. Especially because you all trusted him too. I can’t imagine how YOU felt. For every woman and man who has been brave enough to speak out, I have nothing but love and respect for you.”
— Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) June 22, 2020