Candice Michelle Believes Real-Life Heat With Melina Led To Great Matches

After speculation last week it has now been officially confirmed that Rob Van Dam is going into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

The ECW Original will be joining the Class Of 2021 this year, being inducted as part of WWE WrestleMania 37 week, which was announced by WWE and FOX Sports today.

RVD had a star-studded career, being a former WWE and ECW Champion, as well as a six-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time Hardcore Champion, a two-time World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time holder of both the WWE Tag Team Titles and the European Title. He’s a Grand Slam Champion within the company and someone who certainly has earned his place in the WWE Hall Of Fame.

RVD will join The Great Khali, Kane, Molly Holly, and Eric Bischoff as part of the Class of 2021. Plus, this year will also see the Class Of 2020 inducted with JBL, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog, Jushin Thunder Liger, and the nWo all also getting inducted.

The event will take place on Tuesday, 6th April on both the WWE Network and on Peacock.

Below is WWE’s official announcement of RVD’s induction: