WWE
Candice Michelle Reveals Who She’d Like To Induct Her Into The WWE HOF
Candice Michelle recently spoke about the possibility of being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, and who would induct her.
Michelle had a great run during her time with WWE, where she worked with the company from 2004-2009 after being part of the Raw Diva Search. During her time she had a run with the Women’s Championship and enjoyed a memorable feud with Beth Phoenix as well.
Michelle is also a former WWE 24/7 Champion, which she won during the Raw Reunion show. During the interview with The DropKick Podcast Michelle spoke about how Phoenix was her favorite in-ring opponent, but she also discussed what she hated doing in WWE.
“Beth Phoenix was my favorite match. Both Tori Wilson and Victoria are my dearest friends and my dearest friends to this day so working with them – you know, Vince’s Devils, the playboy matches – we hated doing but at the same time it was our era. It’s just what we did and what we were known for but then having that opportunity to work for House of Hardcore for my retirement match with Victoria, she’s an incredible wrestler. I feel like she’s been very underrated and I’m really happy she came back for that appearance on WWE,” said Michelle.
When it came to a possible WWE Hall Of Fame induction, Michelle revealed that Hulk Hogan would be the person she’d like to induct her.
“I would want to be inducted by Hulk Hogan because the truth is that’s where it started for me. In my book, he’s arguably one of the most famous superstars of all time but that’s where my love for it began. I didn’t know that back then, you know? Every time I see him and his famous moves it’s like when the music hits, there’s something about it that lights up your insides and you couldn’t wait to see what happens. So, if I had an opportunity, and if he was willing, I would 100 percent pick him.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Bianca Belair Reflects On Her First Year On The Main Roster
Bianca Belair debuted on the main roster at WWE WrestleMania 36 last year, and has now almost spent a full year competing.
It’s been a fantastic year for Belair so far, which has seen her become one of the top stars on the roster, having a WWE WrestleMania 37 main event around the corner where she will challenge Sasha Banks for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.
Belair recently appeared on Notsam Wrestling where she and Sam Roberts patched things up following Roberts’ comments about her in the past at NXT Takeover: Phoenix, and Belair reflected on the year that she’s had.
“I definitely didn’t see my first year going like this, especially with what’s going on in the world,” Belair admitted. “I had no idea, and I always say I focus on the things that I can control. There’s so many things you can’t control, so I just always try to do my part and do more than my part. I always say I don’t do the bare minimum. I go out there, and I do as much as I can.
“And I always stay ready, so I don’t have to get ready because here, opportunities, they just show, and they come out of nowhere. And if you’re not ready, then it’s going to on to someone else. It’s been a wild wild year. I was talking to someone last night and I was saying how I haven’t even been on SmackDown for whole year, and being in WWE, the goal is to go to WrestleMania. That’s the biggest thing you can do, and I’m going to WrestleMania.I could possibly be walking out as a champion. It’s been a wild, fast ride, but I’m staying ready.”
Belair went on to speak about how her time on the main roster has been without any fans, and that she’s had to work hard in order to get noticed and connect with them.
“I feel like that didn’t really cross my mind. I feel like if you’re trying, in my opinion, if you’re trying to get people to like you, if you’re trying to get people invested in you, it’s not genuine,” Belair noted. “I think people love when someone’s genuine. It’s more relatable, and for me, you know there’s no fans, but I will say that the ThunderDome, even though it’s not the same as having fans, WWE has done an amazing job with the ThunderDome.
“Having fans come out and seeing their faces virtually, it gives them the experience as if they’re still there. What we do is so much of being a part of the fans, and our job, our whole purpose is to put a smile on fans’ faces, but the fans have actually put a smile on our faces. They can give us a purpose of what we’re doing, and so the ThunderDome provides us with an environment as if the fans are still there too. We have the pyro. We have the crowd noise, but for me, in my mind, I went to the Royal Rumble trying to win, and that was my goal. That was in my brain.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Chris Jericho Comments On If AEW Is Signing Too Many Former WWE Stars
With former WWE Superstar, Paul Wight making his AEW debut this week, Chris Jericho has spoken about if AEW is signing too many ex-WWE stars.
Jericho jumping ship to AEW was a huge move at the start of AEW’s journey, and he spoke about enjoying the risk and the pressure during an interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker
“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it because it was a real risk to go to AEW, and we all knew it, but for me, I knew what would happen if I went back to WWE, because I wasn’t there at the time,” Jericho said. “I don’t know if I would have wanted that, but the fact that AEW was a big challenge, and if you look at the first three months of Dynamite, it was resting on my shoulders because I was the most recognizable name on that show besides Jim Ross, who you hear his voice, but you don’t see him a lot.
“And I knew it was my job to make sure that people saw how good Cody was, and The Young Bucks, and Kenny [Omega], and Darby [Allin], and Scorpio Sky and all these guys that I worked with, Jungle Boy, in the first two or three months of that show. I wanted people to see, as quickly as possible, how good these guys are, all the guys in The Inner Circle, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy [Guevara and] Jake Hager. So I tried to put as many people around me as possible so that people would see these guys are really good.”
Since that point, AEW has signed plenty of former WWE Stars from Jon Moxley and Dustin Rhodes to Shawn Spears and Paul Wight, and Jericho discussed that.
“It’s funny because some people are like, ‘Well, you can’t sign all these WWE castoffs or the guys from that generation,’ and we really haven’t,” Jericho pointed out. “When there was a big purge last year when they let a bunch of people go, I don’t think we hired any of those guys and nothing against them. But a guy like Big Show transcends that. He’s one of the most recognizable pro wrestlers in the world, and when you’re dealing with a new company, because it’s only been a year and a half, and if we want to try and go get a TV deal in India for example, who’s on the show, Chris Jericho. We know him. Sting, I know him. Paul Wight. Oh, really? We know him.
WWE
Bobby Lashley Reveals The Hurt Business Wanted Apollo Crews
Bobby Lashley has spoken in-depth about Apollo Crews, revealing that he initially wanted him to be in The Hurt Business.
The current WWE Champion was on WWE’s After The Bell, where he discussed how Apollo Crews spoke to him before he returned to WWE seeking out advice.
“Before I even came back, Apollo sent me a DM — I didn’t even know Apollo — and was like, ‘I have a couple of questions to ask you. Did you ever get frustrated when you were here?’ I was like, ‘You’re talking to a man that’s not in and wants to get in. You’re in the greatest place you can be and you’re an amazing talent, that can’t be denied. Just stay there. Maybe it’s not your time right now. Eat catering, have a good time, whenever you have an opportunity, do the best you can and you won’t be denied.’ It takes time, sometimes. When I came back, I was like, ‘You can have me beat Roman, go after Brock, and do main event matches or you can make me suffer and pay some dues. I don’t mind either.’ That’s what I told [Apollo], ‘Don’t mind it. Anytime you have the opportunity to get in the ring, just do it and when you do it, they’ll find a place for you. Keep bugging them. Tell them you’ll do this and that. Keep throwing things at them. Maybe, sooner or later, something will stick. The greatest thing you have going for you is how talented you are and how much respect everyone has for you. That won’t be denied. You’ll eventually be in a big position. Stick in there.’ When I got in and had the opportunity to work with him, I was like, ‘Apollo is a cool dude,'” he said.
Lashley then spoke about how when The Hurt Business first began, they initially wanted Apollo to be part of the group, speaking about how he needed to add grit to his character.
“When we started the Hurt Business, we wanted Apollo first. ‘Apollo, you need that. You’re too pretty and too nice. You gotta be hated. You gotta have some grit.’ We tell Cedric, ‘Be as dirty as you can,’ and Cedric is dirty. Apollo needs that too,” said Lashley. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Candice Michelle Reveals Who She’d Like To Induct Her Into The WWE HOF
Bianca Belair Reflects On Her First Year On The Main Roster
John Silver Discusses Working As A WWE Extra, The Alex Reynolds Injury, & More
Chris Jericho Comments On If AEW Is Signing Too Many Former WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley Reveals The Hurt Business Wanted Apollo Crews
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Trending
-
Results17 hours ago
WWE NXT Results: Finn Balor vs Roderick Strong, Women’s Tag Team Title Defense & More
-
AEW17 hours ago
AEW Dynamite Results: Final Stop Before Revolution, SHAQ In Action, Women’s Eliminator Finals
-
AEW2 days ago
Tony Khan Announces Change To AEW Dynamite Tag Team Match
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Reveals Who He Wants At WrestleMania 37 — “Where Is Brock Lesnar?”
-
WWE2 days ago
Two WWE NXT Stars Dealing With Legitimate Injuries
-
AEW10 hours ago
Paul Wight Promises “Hall Of Fame Worthy” Signing At AEW Revolution
-
NWA2 days ago
NWA Announces ‘Back For The Attack’ Pay-Per-View For March 21
-
WWE2 days ago
New Tag Team Match Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT