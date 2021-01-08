WWE
Candice Michelle Reveals Why She Didn’t Appear On WWE Raw Legends Night
Despite being advertised ahead of the show, Candice Michelle never made an appearance during the recent WWE Raw Legends Night.
WWE kicked off 2021 with a legends show on Monday with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Torrie Wilson, and Mark Henry appearing, as well as a surprise appearance from Goldberg at the end.
However, some of the advertised names such as Carlito, Kurt Angle, and Candice Michelle didn’t end up being part of the show, as had been expected. During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Michelle spoke about why she didn’t turn up, admitting she wasn’t actually booked on the show, to begin with.
“The truth is I just simply didn’t make the cut, but I always make the headline. It really did take me back to the Super Bowl. I get cut from the Super Bowl, but I still make the headline. I come into WWE, and I win the 24/7 Championship. And people are like, ‘Why does she get it? How does that work?’ But the reality is it’s all the work behind the scenes, and I wanted to come on here and have some big answer for you guys, but I was just never called.”
“It was falsely promoted. I was never asked to be there. I would have loved to be there. I love WWE anytime they call me, super honored to go there and be called a legend. And as we know, for whatever rhyme or reason, I just wasn’t meant for that show, but having you kind of feature me on your site is kind of better because I’d probably be on the stage doing nothing with 30 other people who are much more famous than I am, and now I get to come on here and actually just have a nice little moment with you guys and talk about how we all get cut in life.”
Timothy Thatcher’s ‘Injury’ Is Reportedly Only For Storyline
Earlier this week WWE claimed that Timothy Thatcher has suffered an injury, but thankfully that is reportedly only a storyline injury.
Thatcher was originally scheduled to compete at WWE NXT’s New Years Evil earlier this week in a Fight Pit match against his current rival, Tommaso Ciampa. However, WWE pulled the match from the show, claiming that Thatcher is currently injured.
However, according to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, that injury is only being done for storyline purposes, and Thatcher is actually perfectly fine. WWE simply wanted to move the Fight Pit match to a different time, and the match is scheduled to happen
The two men have been feuding for several months now, with Ciampa stepping up to Thatcher’s bullying tactics. The two men did go one on one at WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames where Ciampa picked up the win in a very physical battle.
Steve Austin Admits He “Didn’t Really Like Royal Rumbles”
Despite the fact that he won three of them, Steve Austin has revealed that he didn’t actually like working Royal Rumble matches.
Speaking with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, the WWE Hall Of Famer admits that the annual Rumble matches weren’t ones that he enjoyed as he recalled a story where he ended up being eliminated faster than he should have been.
“I’ll share this with you. I won three Royal Rumbles, but I didn’t really like Royal Rumbles, because there’s so much going on. So many things that can’t go wrong because everything’s gotta work out. You know what I’m speaking of, without just spelling it out. I’ll never forget in San Diego at my first Royal Rumble. I was supposed to be the fourth guy left in the ring and Rikishi, or somebody, gave me a clothesline and the ropes were so baby oiled up from everybody wearing baby oil, I slipped. There was a bunch of guys in the ring and I went out way early. I hit the ground, and I’m still pretty new in the company at this time, Ryan, but they’re gonna try to keep me in the Rumble, so they’re giving me a little bit of a push and I blew it!.”(H/T FOX Sports)
Even though Austin didn’t enjoy participating in them, he was very successful in this match type. Austin won the Rumble in 1997, 1998, and 2001, which is currently the record for the most Rumble victories. Out of the current active roster, Randy Orton has the chance to draw level with Austin if he can win the match this year, as he is a two-time winner.
Bayley Names Her Dream Opponent Of Any Era
In a clip to promote her upcoming appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Bayley revealed her dream opponent of any era.
Steve Austin gave Bayley 30 seconds to answer some quick-fire questions which he rattled off at her, and the Grand Slam Champion had to quickly fire back.
Within the quick segment Bayley covers her dream vacation destination (Jamaica), her favorite WWE NXT match (against Sasha at Takeover), and her dream opponent of any era (Lita), amongst other topics.
