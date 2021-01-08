Candice Michelle Reveals Why She Didn’t Appear On WWE Raw Legends Night

Despite being advertised ahead of the show, Candice Michelle never made an appearance during the recent WWE Raw Legends Night.

WWE kicked off 2021 with a legends show on Monday with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Torrie Wilson, and Mark Henry appearing, as well as a surprise appearance from Goldberg at the end.

However, some of the advertised names such as Carlito, Kurt Angle, and Candice Michelle didn’t end up being part of the show, as had been expected. During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Michelle spoke about why she didn’t turn up, admitting she wasn’t actually booked on the show, to begin with.