WWE

Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”

Published

3 hours ago

on

Photo: @iamcardib

Cardi B might just be ready to step into the ring, after a reference on WWE Monday Night Raw that had the “WAP” star engaging with wrestling fans and performers alike.

WWE brought some iconic names back to the show this week for “Legends Night”, including the great Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, the “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry and Sgt. Slaughter.


During the broadcast, upstart Superstar Angel Garza tried to flirt with Torrie Wilson, offering the Hall of Famer a rose while she was in the middle of a conversation. Wilson informed Garza about a super elite party happening backstage with several megastars, including Cardi, which really just brought him face-to-face with The Boogeyman.

The segment apparently caused WWE fans to tweet at Cardi en masse, resulting in the confused rap star trying to figure out why. Once she saw the actual footage Cardi, who is a lapsed wrestling fan as it turns out, took it all in stride and even joked about coming after Mr. McMahon!

“WTF!”, she tweeted. “This is not how my WWE debut was supposed to be! Vince McMahon count your f***in days!”

Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/4 Raw

Published

4 hours ago

on

Jan 4, 2021

By

Randy Orton

Coming out of the Legends Night edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, a few more competitors are now confirmed for this year’s Royal Rumble matches.

As previously noted, Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair has declared her spot. And while appearing on Raw Talk, Shayna Baszler would all but confirm her entry by implying the queen of spades should never reveal her hand.


On the men’s side, AJ Styles and Randy Orton have both announced their participation in the 30-man match.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view card for January 31 is slowly taking shape:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Randy Orton confirmed

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair confirmed

WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
(unofficial)

WWE

Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre To WWE Title Match At Royal Rumble

Published

4 hours ago

on

Jan 4, 2021

By

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made a surprise appearance during Legend’s Night on Raw to confront WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Goldberg waited to appear until after McIntyre successfully defended his title against Keith Lee in the main event. Goldberg went on to claim that McIntyre has it all… except respect for the legends.


That is why Goldberg wants to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

While the match wasn’t made official on the air, Drew did say that “fighting” Goldberg would be “like fighting my own dad” before Goldberg shoved the champion down.

Outside of both Royal Rumble matches, this looks to be the first championship bout set to be added to the card. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

WWE

Dominik Mysterio Planning Move To Florida For More Training

Published

5 hours ago

on

Jan 4, 2021

By

Rey and Dominik Mysterio were recently guests on Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast. During the interview, the father and son talked about how Dominik is planning a temporary move to either Orlando or Tampa for more training.

Rey stated:


“Dominik is looking forward to making a move to Tampa or Orlando and start anew over there. He wants to take advantage of the ring opportunity and go to the developmental center. Overall, [Tyson Kidd] has a ring over there. He would benefit so much from being out there where everyone is at. He’s still in that learning process. It would be very helpful for him to make a move and start his own life on his own. For him to be in Tampa to train, it would pick up his momentum.”

Dominik then expanded on the possible Florida move:

“It would benefit me to be in Florida in general because I have the [WWE Performance Center] in Orlando and I can pick so many people’s brains there. There’s [Tyson Kidd] in Tampa. I have so many options there to pick and choose from to be able to learn and be able to grow myself as a wrestler. I probably wouldn’t permanently move down there, it’d probably be temporary, just until I can get on my feet in California because I would hate to leave California.”

Dominik made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020 in a losing effort against Seth Rollins. He competed in a number of tag team and singles matches against Rollins and Murphy throughout the remainder of the fall.

The Mysterio’s are now members of the SmackDown roster.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription.

