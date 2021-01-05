Cardi B might just be ready to step into the ring, after a reference on WWE Monday Night Raw that had the “WAP” star engaging with wrestling fans and performers alike.

WWE brought some iconic names back to the show this week for “Legends Night”, including the great Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, the “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry and Sgt. Slaughter.

During the broadcast, upstart Superstar Angel Garza tried to flirt with Torrie Wilson, offering the Hall of Famer a rose while she was in the middle of a conversation. Wilson informed Garza about a super elite party happening backstage with several megastars, including Cardi, which really just brought him face-to-face with The Boogeyman.

The segment apparently caused WWE fans to tweet at Cardi en masse, resulting in the confused rap star trying to figure out why. Once she saw the actual footage Cardi, who is a lapsed wrestling fan as it turns out, took it all in stride and even joked about coming after Mr. McMahon!

“WTF!”, she tweeted. “This is not how my WWE debut was supposed to be! Vince McMahon count your f***in days!”

Wait what’s going on ? People keep tagging me in WWE stuff ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ….😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

I like her a lot !! https://t.co/f8NGWOeIiI — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on.I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on ! https://t.co/6GtdNlwVxl — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

OMMMMMMMGGGGGG !!!!! Bitch I’m gagging !!!! I’m so hype !!! https://t.co/bnaarfG0Nc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021