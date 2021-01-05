WWE
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
Cardi B might just be ready to step into the ring, after a reference on WWE Monday Night Raw that had the “WAP” star engaging with wrestling fans and performers alike.
WWE brought some iconic names back to the show this week for “Legends Night”, including the great Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, the “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry and Sgt. Slaughter.
During the broadcast, upstart Superstar Angel Garza tried to flirt with Torrie Wilson, offering the Hall of Famer a rose while she was in the middle of a conversation. Wilson informed Garza about a super elite party happening backstage with several megastars, including Cardi, which really just brought him face-to-face with The Boogeyman.
HE'S THE BOOGEYMAN AND HE'S COMIN' TO GET YA!#WWERaw@realboogey pic.twitter.com/93UiQ5fzwJ
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
The segment apparently caused WWE fans to tweet at Cardi en masse, resulting in the confused rap star trying to figure out why. Once she saw the actual footage Cardi, who is a lapsed wrestling fan as it turns out, took it all in stride and even joked about coming after Mr. McMahon!
“WTF!”, she tweeted. “This is not how my WWE debut was supposed to be! Vince McMahon count your f***in days!”
Wait what’s going on ? People keep tagging me in WWE stuff ?
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ….😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
I like her a lot !! https://t.co/f8NGWOeIiI
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on.I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on ! https://t.co/6GtdNlwVxl
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
OMMMMMMMGGGGGG !!!!! Bitch I’m gagging !!!! I’m so hype !!! https://t.co/bnaarfG0Nc
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
Ok nomore wwE tweets I haven’t watched it in years.I was just confused on all the wwe tweets I was getting.Before this last thing I Hurd bout it was about a sexy wrestler name Carmella.
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
WWE
Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/4 Raw
Coming out of the Legends Night edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, a few more competitors are now confirmed for this year’s Royal Rumble matches.
As previously noted, Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair has declared her spot. And while appearing on Raw Talk, Shayna Baszler would all but confirm her entry by implying the queen of spades should never reveal her hand.
On the men’s side, AJ Styles and Randy Orton have both announced their participation in the 30-man match.
Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/joSGUqdFGt
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 5, 2021
The Royal Rumble pay-per-view card for January 31 is slowly taking shape:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Randy Orton confirmed
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair confirmed
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
(unofficial)
WWE
Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre To WWE Title Match At Royal Rumble
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made a surprise appearance during Legend’s Night on Raw to confront WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
Goldberg waited to appear until after McIntyre successfully defended his title against Keith Lee in the main event. Goldberg went on to claim that McIntyre has it all… except respect for the legends.
That is why Goldberg wants to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.
WOW. @Goldberg wants @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWEChampionship at #RoyalRumble?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QcrQEZsscg
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
While the match wasn’t made official on the air, Drew did say that “fighting” Goldberg would be “like fighting my own dad” before Goldberg shoved the champion down.
"Fighting you would be like fighting my own DAD!" – @DMcIntyreWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BBnyV0A0SQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
#WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE & @Goldberg are getting physical on #WWERaw!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/isyIqvI1QA
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
Outside of both Royal Rumble matches, this looks to be the first championship bout set to be added to the card. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
WWE
Dominik Mysterio Planning Move To Florida For More Training
Rey and Dominik Mysterio were recently guests on Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast. During the interview, the father and son talked about how Dominik is planning a temporary move to either Orlando or Tampa for more training.
Rey stated:
“Dominik is looking forward to making a move to Tampa or Orlando and start anew over there. He wants to take advantage of the ring opportunity and go to the developmental center. Overall, [Tyson Kidd] has a ring over there. He would benefit so much from being out there where everyone is at. He’s still in that learning process. It would be very helpful for him to make a move and start his own life on his own. For him to be in Tampa to train, it would pick up his momentum.”
Dominik then expanded on the possible Florida move:
“It would benefit me to be in Florida in general because I have the [WWE Performance Center] in Orlando and I can pick so many people’s brains there. There’s [Tyson Kidd] in Tampa. I have so many options there to pick and choose from to be able to learn and be able to grow myself as a wrestler. I probably wouldn’t permanently move down there, it’d probably be temporary, just until I can get on my feet in California because I would hate to leave California.”
Dominik made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020 in a losing effort against Seth Rollins. He competed in a number of tag team and singles matches against Rollins and Murphy throughout the remainder of the fall.
The Mysterio’s are now members of the SmackDown roster.
H/T to Fightful for the transcription.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night Two Results: Live Coverage From The Tokyo Dome
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/4 Raw
Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre To WWE Title Match At Royal Rumble
AEW Reportedly Moving TV Tapings To Miami In February
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
This Weeks Best Instagram Photos
Amanda Huber Shuts Down Ugly, Unnecessary Controversy Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Trending
-
WWE9 hours ago
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
-
NJPW1 day ago
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night One Results: Two Classics Headline The Tokyo Dome
-
WWE2 days ago
AJ Styles Discusses The Two Names He Believes Have The Most Potential
-
Editorials16 hours ago
We Ranked: 5 Ways WWE Should Utilize The Legends On WWE Raw
-
WWE2 days ago
Sean Waltman Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Jumping Ship To WCW
-
WWE2 days ago
Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss The Future Of The Dark Order
-
WWE2 days ago
Darren Young Discusses Randy Orton Supporting Him After Coming Out
-
AEW20 hours ago
Jim Ross Reveals What He Was Told About Brodie Lee’s Condition