Carlito Discusses The Chance In His Physique & His WWE Royal Rumble Return

Carlito was one of the WWE Royal Rumble surprise entrants, and he has since discussed that and his physical changes.

The former United States Champion looked to be in the best physical condition of his life when he appeared inside the Rumble, gaining huge compliments from the WWE Universe.

When appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Carlito spoke about the compliments and discussed how he has gotten himself into that shape.

“It’s funny to me the way people reacted to how I look. I don’t know if it’s a compliment or if I didn’t look good before. I’m still trying to figure that out,” he chuckled. “When you get to my age, you have to learn about dieting and the importance of it. You get away with it when you’re younger, but now you have to learn how to eat spinach, that’s one thing; spinach, chicken breasts and apples, too.”

Carlito also discussed what it was like to be in the Rumble in the first place, as he claimed this current roster is more talented than his era.