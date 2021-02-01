WWE
Carlito Discusses WWE Royal Rumble Return & Working With No Fans
Carlito was one of the surprise returns at the WWE Royal Rumble this year, and he reflected on making his return to the company.
“Man, it’s crazy,” he said. “After more than 10 years of being away, I wasn’t expecting, you know… but on the receiving end, for them to remember me, it’s pretty humbling to receive that kind of response after all these years.”
He then spoke about what it was like to be in the WWE Royal Rumble itself, and what it was like to wrestle without any fans.
“It was great,” Carlito said. “I’ll be honest, it’s not the same as having a live audience out there, but you know, it’s WWE, man. Being in that ring is like nothing else in the world, really.”
Carlito then spoke about the current WWE locker room and the mixture of faces he knew and those he was meeting for the first time.
“It was great, man. Seeing a bunch of the boys from back in the day, seeing a lot of new faces, meeting a lot of new friends. It’s just a great experience for me, really,” he said. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Cesaro’s WWE Contract Reportedly Ends After WWE WrestleMania 37
Cesaro has been enjoying a nice push on WWE SmackDown as of late, but according to a report, his contract is coming up shortly.
Cesaro first joined WWE in September of 2011, having spent almost a decade with the company. During that time, he has won the United States Championship, two WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and five WWE Raw Tag Team Titles.
However, according to WrestlingInc.com, Cesaro’s contract is due to expire shortly after WWE WrestleMania 37 later this year, in April.
Cesaro has often been seen as someone who is incredibly underrated and underutilized, which is something that pretty much every WWE Superstar of the past 10 years has said. It is currently unclear whether or not Cesaro plans on re-signing with the company.
Christian Discusses What’s Next Following His WWE Royal Rumble Return
While there were plenty of surprises at the WWE Royal Rumble, none were bigger than Christian. But what is next for Captain Charisma?
After seven years out of the ring, Christian made his return to in-ring action as a surprise entrant during the WWE Royal Rumble, creating an unforgettable moment. Christian reunited with Edge within the match in what was a brilliant and emotional moment.
He spoke with WWE after the match and discussed what it is like to be back inside the ring, and how he tried hard to keep it a surprise.
“It was surreal [to be in the ring after 7 years] to be honest with you,” said Christian. “I didn’t know what to expect. You know its funny, everybody has a plan until you get hit. And that’s exactly what happened to me. I got hit once and I was like, ‘ok, its on.’ This is what I was born to do, so I felt like I was home.
“I was playing coy all day in the locker room since nobody knew what was going on. It was a fun surprise.”
Christian then went on to discuss what could be next for him, teasing that the Rumble appearance might have been his last.
“What’s next for Christian? “All I was ever promised was one more match. That could be it,” he said. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Kane Believes That Damian Priest Is “Going To Be An Impact Player In WWE”
After being eliminated by the WWE NXT Superstar, Kane spoke about Damian Priest, praising the former North American Champion.
Priest was incredibly impressive within the WWE Royal Rumble, being one of the surprise entrants into the match this year.
However, the upcoming star managed to eliminate another surprise entrant in Kane, who had been very dominant until he ran into Damian Priest. After the match, Kane spoke with WWE’s YouTube channel and made it clear that he thinks big things are in Priest’s future.
“He’s got a ton of potential,” said Kane. “I mean it stinks because I would have liked to be in the match longer. But he’s [Priest] going to be an impact player in WWE. I think you’re going to see a lot more moments like that from him in the future.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
