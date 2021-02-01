Carlito Discusses WWE Royal Rumble Return & Working With No Fans

Carlito was one of the surprise returns at the WWE Royal Rumble this year, and he reflected on making his return to the company.

“Man, it’s crazy,” he said. “After more than 10 years of being away, I wasn’t expecting, you know… but on the receiving end, for them to remember me, it’s pretty humbling to receive that kind of response after all these years.”

He then spoke about what it was like to be in the WWE Royal Rumble itself, and what it was like to wrestle without any fans.

“It was great,” Carlito said. “I’ll be honest, it’s not the same as having a live audience out there, but you know, it’s WWE, man. Being in that ring is like nothing else in the world, really.”

Carlito then spoke about the current WWE locker room and the mixture of faces he knew and those he was meeting for the first time.