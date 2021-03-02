Carlito Reveals The Hurt Business Had Been Throwing His Name Around Backstage

Carlito returned to WWE at the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year, and he has revealed that The Hurt Business got that ball rolling.

The former Intercontinental Champion was one of the surprise competitors at the Rumble, as he then competed in a tag team match alongside Jeff Hardy the next night on WWE Raw.

Carlito recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Daily where he revealed that The Hurt Business had been throwing his name around backstage, which he thinks got things started.

“A couple of the boys have been talking backstage like MVP, Shelton [Benjamin], Bobby [Lashley], The Hurt Business guys have always been throwing my name around in the back,” Carlito revealed. “So I think they’re the ones that got the ball rolling, and then [Mark] Carano ended up calling me and asked if I want to be in The Rumble. It was a good two days.”

Carlito then revealed he was set to be part of Legends Night, but WWE switched things up, deciding he’d be better a surprise entrant in the Rumble.

“I was originally supposed to go for Legends Night, then it got canceled, and then it turned out they had a better idea,” Carlito recalled. “They said, ‘Why use you on Legends Night when we can bring you out for the Rumble?’ To me, it made more sense. I preferred that. It was a great idea.”

Carlito also revealed that he didn’t get to speak to Vince McMahon during his return as the WWE Chairman wasn’t backstage for either of his appearances.

“No, I did not. I don’t think Vince was at the Rumble or at RAW the next night,” Carlito said. “I got to see a couple guys, Triple H, and Bruce Prichard, Carrano, and Johnny Ace (John Laurinaitis) and a couple guys. I didn’t get a chance to talk to the big man.”