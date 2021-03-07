Carlito Says John Cena Has Always Been One Of His “Biggest Cheerleaders”

Carlito recently reflected on his time in WWE, discussing how both John Cena and Vince McMahon helped him early on in his career.

The former United States Champion spoke with WrestlingInc.com about how he developed his character and that Vince McMahon pushed him to continue using the apple.

“I remember I used to always be a babyface, and it was Rip Rogers who said, ‘Why don’t you try being a heel?’” Carlito said. “I felt like I could express myself more as a heel. I always thought I sucked as a babyface. I always preferred being a heel. That’s just the Carlito character anyways, he’s a heel. He’s a likable heel, but he’s a heelish character. I just kinda started being me, and that’s when they [started to] like me. I was this laid back guy that just liked to be smooth, be cool, and lay low. “I was doing one of the, I realize now, the Razor Ramon rip-off vignettes, and in one of them I was in a vendor’s set-up,” Carlito said. “The first time I remember the guy comes up to me and I spit in his face at the end of it. Vince saw it and he loved it, and we just kept doing it. Shows you his genius. It’s one of the things that made me, and I’m glad to walk around with the apple.”

Carlito then spoke about defeating John Cena on his debut, and how he felt like it was a great moment for him as he put over how helpful Cena was, being a giving guy.