Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return

After the surprise return of Christian at the WWE Royal Rumble, Edge has revealed he would like to team with him again.

Christian returned at the #24 spot which was a huge shock to everyone, and Edge’s facial reaction summed up how everybody felt. However, when speaking with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, the Rumble winner revealed he did know that Christian was returning.

However, his shock was still a genuine moment, as the emotions hit him about how they were both in the ring together after being told that would never happen again.

“Here’s the beautiful part, here’s where wrestling can work at its purest, best level. When you have reality and truth, and real emotions that can’t be fabricated, that can’t be written, that can’t be scripted. So the look you saw on my face as Christian was coming down the ramp, that was real. That was me being part dumbfounded that we were both in the Royal Rumble in 2021 after being told we could both never do this again. Proud – there was pride because I know how hard he worked to get back to the point where he could be cleared – which was evident by looking at him. There’s so many emotions in that moment and in that look – because I’ve known he’s been cleared for a little while, right? So I knew all of these things, but then when it’s actually happening, you’re in the moment, you’re in the pocket, that’s when you get everything that you’ve been feeling for this last little while and it’s able to come out. ‘It just so happens to be able to come out on screen, and that’s a beautiful thing!”

Edge is currently focusing on who he will face at WWE WrestleMania 37, but he did reveal he’s open to teaming with Christian again, reuniting one of the best teams of all time.