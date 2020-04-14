Carmella Denies Rumors About Testing Positive For Coronavirus

After it was confirmed someone within WWE has tested positive for Coronavirus, rumors became hot about who it could be, with Carmella being rumored.

Even though there was no real evidence to suggest it, social media decided to take on a life of its own by claiming the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion had tested positive for Coronavirus.

However, Carmella has taken to social media to confirm that is not the case, stating she has been healthy throughout the pandemic.