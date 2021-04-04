Wrestling News
Carmella Discusses The Lack Of Women At WWE WrestleMania 37
With only two women’s matches currently confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 37, Carmella has given her thoughts on the lack of women at the show.
So far, just the two Women’s Championship matches are confirmed for the show this year, with one match taking place on each night. However, Carmella believes that there should be another match added, as she wants to see more women on the show, which she stated on WWE’s The Bump.
“As of right now there’s only two women’s matches announced. I want there to be another women’s matches,” Carmella said. “I think there should be more women on the show. The women are where it’s at. We are taking over.
“As happy as I am for Asuka and Rhea and Bianca and Sasha; I’m very excited for Sasha and Bianca. But I just, I feel there should be more women involved. We’ve worked very hard. And we didn’t come just to only come this far. Even if it’s not myself. I’d love to be involved in WrestleMania. But either way, I want to see more women on this show.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription)
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #13)
It’s time to Break It Down as we look back and reflect on the week that has just gone and everything that has taken place throughout it. There’s been a huge build towards WWE WrestleMania and Takeover: Stand & Deliver, while both IMPACT and AEW have continued to put out strong showings as well.
There were some great matches, surprise returns, as well as some weaker segments as well. But out of all the major shows this week, which one came out on top?
6. WWE NXT UK
There was something missing from WWE NXT UK this week that made the show fairly bland and forgettable, which isn’t usually the case. There were impressive showings from both Aoife Valkyrie and Teoman, but they were both predictable and very much done to just put them over, rather than be competitive segments.
Seeing Millie McKenzie back was great, and she is a fantastic addition to the roster. Meanwhile, the Rampage Brown and WALTER face-off backstage was good, and building on their past added some great tension to things.
The main event did wrap things up well for the show though, with the NXT UK Tag Team Title match being a competitive one. Kenny Williams turning on Amir Jordan has been coming for a while, and it could’ve dragged out a little longer in reality, but the match itself was a good contest nonetheless. However, the show overall just lacked the spark that it normally has.
5. IMPACT Wrestling
This show was very similar to WWE NXT UK in the sense that there was nothing bad about it, yet it just lacked any real excitement. The AEW involvement was the weakest its been for a while, from Tony Khan’s rambling advert to Don Callis and Kenny Omega’s backstage segments throughout the night, which was a shame.
Sami Callihan was able to look dominant in his match, and so was Brian Myers as he dispatched Suicide, but again, neither match was overly noteworthy. Jazz putting her career on the line was the biggest announcement on the show, but that was just sorted in a backstage segment, and news like that deserves a bigger spot than it was given.
However, the work to celebrate James Storm’s 1000th match, bringing back Chris Harris was really well handled and deserved. It’s nice to see legends getting the respect they deserve, and that was absolutely the case with Storm on this show.
4. WWE Raw
Some people may hate me putting WWE Raw this high because it was a totally mixed show. Some moments were excellent, like the way Drew McIntyre was booked throughout the night, looking like a competitive monster who will stop at nothing to get his title back.
Yet on the flipside, splitting up The Hurt Business is a poor creative move (although they all played their roles very well), and the Shane McMahon report card segment was brutal. However, the worst of the bunch was The New Day game show, with that being one of the worst segments in quite some time.
However, overall the show did have good energy and things did build and progress nicely towards WWE WrestleMania. Bad Bunny came across well once again, and Sheamus and Riddle had a great match, teasing what’s to come next weekend. Ultimately, the good just outweighed the bad, and the show felt stronger than both IMPACT and NXT UK this time around.
3. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown was enjoyable once again this week, outside of the work with the women’s tag team division. It was a total mess seeing all the teams run in and attack each other in what was a sloppy segment. WWE’s inability to book the division is becoming a problem at this point, and hopefully post-Mania it can be looked at.
Elsewhere, the show was good. Edge was given a lot of time, from his opening promo to being on commentary in the main event, and having that grit back is a nice change. The main event was also solid and the whole segment pushed Daniel Bryan nicely, although, it would be good to see Jey Uso not just be defeated so consistently.
The six-man tag team match was entertaining, and it’s a real shame that none of those guys are getting a WrestleMania moment. Plus, the Logan Paul segment served its purpose, adding more interest to that upcoming match. Overall, it was an entertaining show that built well throughout.
2. WWE NXT
This show was all about building to Takeover, and WWE certainly did a good job of it. Roderick Strong and Cameron Grimes had a nice opening bout, with the story work of Strong’s post-UE life being well told. Meanwhile, Santos Escobar and Tyler Breeze also had an enjoyable encounter.
The work with the women’s tag team division felt rushed, which has been a problem on the main roster too. However, the work with Tian Sha continues to be great, and the battle royal was a fun concept. But it was the brawling throughout the night between Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez that really stole this show, with that being a thread throughout the evening which built them up massively. Giving the women a pull-apart brawl segment was a nice touch too.
The only thing missing from this show was four of the biggest hitters heading into Takeover. Finn Balor, Karrion Kross, Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole were all missing outside of pre-taped segments, and having them be physically around could’ve tipped this show into top spot.
1. AEW Dynamite
When a show can kickstart with Christian Cage’s first singles match back, you know it’s going to be good. He and Frankie Kazarian both showed what they can still offer in a great match that was much slower than the usual AEW pace but benefitted massively from it.
Throughout the night the show was enjoyable, with the Inner Circle’s return being handled excellently with these two factions having a real blood feud. However, speaking of factions, I wasn’t a fan of QT Marshall now having his own group. To me, it’s one too many factions and this one just isn’t interesting, but hopefully, AEW can prove me wrong.
The six-man tag was a great match, with Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers continuing to be a force, while Tay Conti looked fantastic in the women’s tag, even in defeat. The main event wrapped things up nicely too with the arcade match being a unique concept, and seeing Kris Statlander back was a great surprise.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 25
IMPACT Wrestling- 40
WWE NXT- 59
AEW Dynamite- 68
WWE NXT UK- 34
WWE SmackDown- 42
NJPW
Will Ospreay Becomes The New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion
During NJPW Sakura Genesis, Kota Ibushi’s reign as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was ended at the hands of Will Ospreay.
The two men went one on one for the title with Ospreay coming out on top, surviving the kamigoye to then connect with a storm breaker to defeat him.
This kickstart Ospreay’s first run as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and after the match, Ibushi was beaten down by United Empire, until he was eventually helped to the back by officials. Ospreay went on to call out Kazuchika Okada, hoping to avenge his loss at Wrestle Kingdom 15.
STORMBREAKER!!!!!! HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!!! @WillOspreay is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion!!! #njSG #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/b55G5lLiFa
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 4, 2021
Impact
D’Lo Brown Discusses How The IMPACT Wrestling Commentary Role Was Offered
D’Lo Brown recently spoke about his current role on commentary for IMPACT Wrestling, revealing how the deal came about.
D’Lo works as both IMPACT color commentator and co-Head Of Talent Relations and he recently appeared on The Jobber Tears Podcastdiscussing how he was offered the role.
“When I got the call, Scott D’Amore, he gave me a call, it was about 9 o’clock at night my time, and we start talking. Normally we talk just. We’ve known each other 30 years so we’re just talking about nothing and then he goes, ‘Hey man, before I let you go, I think you’re gonna be the new voice of IMPACT. You’re gonna be the new color commentator’ and I was like, ‘Uh, what? Excuse me? What’d you say there?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I think we’re gonna make a change at the desk and we’d like you to be part of it’ and so, of course, rule number one in wrestling, always say yes and think about it later. I said, ‘Of course! I wanna do it, yes’ and then I hung up the phone and go, ‘Oh God, I hope I’m gonna be good enough. God I hope I can be good at this,’ because you can’t fall on a national stage. I’m like, but then, I said to myself, ‘This is a challenge. This is everything you want. You want that next challenge. You did it in the ring and you did it backstage. Now can you do it in front of everybody, again?’ And I took it as a challenge and I jumped into it both feet full on, ready to go and my job, I’ll tell you what I think. My job is to become the best color analyst in wrestling and in sports, that’s my mentality. That’s what I want to strive to be because I’m not half in anything. Either I’m all in or I’m all out and for me, sitting behind that desk, I want to be the best in the business and if you’re doing this for any other reason [than] to be the best in the business, pick another business.”
Brown also discussed the infamous WWE Raw segment that saw DX impersonate The Nation Of Domination, which has recently been removed from Peacock. He gave his thoughts on how he felt about it at the time.
“What I felt in ‘98 when it was being done, I was totally on board with it because I thought it was a way of sparking our feud and showing the deeper rivalry between the two of us. Now looking back at it in ‘21 mindset, I wish we could’ve done it without Blackface. I wish we could’ve gone the route without going there, because if you take Blackface away, that skit would have been perfect still. So, that’s the one thing that at the time and obviously we all grow, I didn’t take offense to it, until I got a little more [aware] and a little more seasoning to me as a person, as an individual and look, I love the skit. I wish we could’ve done it without Blackface.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
