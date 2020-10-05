Carmella Responds To Negative Backlash Following Her WWE SmackDown Return

Carmella made her return to WWE last week, being unveiled as the mystery gimmick on SmackDown, but she instantly received internet backlash.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Carmella returned to WWE and revealed herself to be the mystery woman. However, certain people online were quick to comment on her appearance and likened her new gimmick to Emmalina, which she decided to respond to.

