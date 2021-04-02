Carmella Reveals Which Wrestlers She’d Like To Team With

Carmella has been a singles star for the majority of her career, but she recently spoke about which wrestlers she’d be open to teaming with.

Carmella appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump and revealed two women she’d like to work with down the line to chase after the Women’s Tag Team Championships. However, she is also open to the idea of bringing them both together to create a New Day style group.

“That’s a great question. Well, I would love — there’s two choices that I’m — two people I’m looking for. I’m thinking either Billie Kay or I’m thinking Bayley. If you guys remember NXT, BayMella, Bayley and Carmella were the best of friends. She is my best friend in and out of the ring, so that would be so much fun to be able to tag with Bayley. We would just have so much fun and destroy everybody in the meantime. Billie Kay, I mean, c’mon, what can’t that girl do? She makes everybody laugh, she’s so talented, she used to be a Tag Champ. I mean, so did Bayley. So, I think those are two great choices. I know Bayley likes to drink wine, so that would definitely help. I don’t know. Either one! Honestly, maybe we could be the first like — because the New Day, right, they were Tag Champs with three of them. I’m going to put that out into the universe; Bayley, Carmella, Billie Kay. I’m trying to think of what our name would be. BayKayMella.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Carmella hasn’t competed in WWE since the Royal Rumble match and currently has no scheduled match for the two-night WWE WrestleMania 37 event.