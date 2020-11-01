Carmella Set To Make Her In-Ring Return To WWE SmackDown (11/6)

After showcasing her brand new gimmick in recent weeks, Carmella will be officially returning to in-ring action from next week.

Carmella was involved in a backstage video on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown where she made it clear that next week, she’ll be showing everyone what she’s capable of.

“There’s a difference between who the world wants you to be and who you really are. So who am I? I’m the one who calls the shots and gives the orders. I’m the one who makes her own rules. I’m the one who’s willing to do whatever it takes to get ahead, because no matter what I will always win. So next week on Friday Night SmackDown, the entire world will know why I’m untouchable”. (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription.)