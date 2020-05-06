Cash Wheeler Reveals Dusty Named Him After A Cody Rhodes Gimmick

Chris Jericho sat down with both Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, better known by the names Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, for an in-depth interview entitled “The Revival of The Revolt”, fresh off their long-awaited release from WWE.

While Dax may still be struggling with the confusion of their new names, Cash admits that the name “Dash” was never really something he wanted for himself. He also tells the original of the name, and how the late “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes actually helped name him, in part, after his son Cody.

Dax: “It was pretty difficult. I’ve called Dash [by that name]for the past six years. It’s one of those things that just happens. Even my daughter, who is in love with Cash, she doesn’t know what to call him anymore.” … “It is a hard transition, and it’s something that we’ve been thinking about for awhile because we kind of had the idea – what we were going to do, where we wanted to transition to, and it’s something we thought about. It is an awkward transition.” Cash: “I was never in love with the name Dash Wilder. It wasn’t something that I wanted initially. On my initial list of names that I turned in, ‘Cash’ was at the top of my list. At the time, Dusty was helping assign names in NXT and he liked ‘Dash’ – and I’ve never told this story – because of Dashing Cody Rhodes. I never told Cody that, but I’ll never hear the end of it now. Cash is something I always wanted, and Wheeler is my last name anyway.”

Dusty’s name came up a lot during The Revolt’s interview in Talk Is Jericho, as both Dax and Cash attribute much of their success in WWE to the charismatic Hall of Famer. In fact, Dusty may have been one of their only major supporters in a company full of top-ranking officials who apparently don’t like southern accents.

Cash: “The nuances and the detail and the smaller things that the 80s did that you don’t see as much now, that’s kind of the things that we put more focus on, and I think that Dusty realized that. He realized that it wasn’t just, for us, about making ourselves look great. We wanted to make our opponents look better than they’ve ever looked. As the bad guys, we wanted to. make sure our babyfaces looked so good that everybody would cheer for them no matter what crowed we were in front of. Dusty’s been around, and he realized that stuff. A lot of times if we’d get lost in the shuffle. If you make somebody look too good, people don’t realize that it takes two to tango, so the heel sometimes gets overlooked; and rightfully so because they’re doing their job, but Dusty realized that we respected the art of professional wrestler. We respected the details, and the finer things that a lot of people kind of lose, and I think that was a big thing for us.” Dash: “I think that Dusty enjoyed the fact that we’re both southerners, and we both sound like southerners. We have that southern twang. We’re both from North Carolina, and it’s hard to hide the accent that we have. Some people up on top in WWE may not like that southern accent, and I think Dusty – one he enjoyed the southern accent because he had one himself, but also because he knew that the upper chain in WWE didn’t. He just liked to push back a little bit. He knew that even though we had this southern accent, even though we had the southern style in the way that we worked, he knew that we could cut promos, that we could talk, and that we were confident in our abilities on the mic and in the ring. I think he wanted to shove it in Vince’s face that these two southern boys could get the job done.”

Check out The Revolt’s full interview on Talk Is Jericho.