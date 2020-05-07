Casino Ladder Match & More Set For AEW Double Or Nothing, Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matches for their return to pay-per-view on May 23rd, in addition to the recently announced AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and the leader of The Dark Order, Mr. Brodie Lee.

The first ever Casino Ladder Match will also take place, with the winner earning a future opportunity at the world title. More details on that will be revealed in the coming days and weeks. MJF will also face Jungle Boy.

AEW World Championship Match

— Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mr. Brodie Lee TNT Championship Match

— Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer Casino Ladder Match

— Competitors TBD — Jungle Boy vs. MJF

AEW Double or Nothing airs live on Sunday, May 23rd on pay-per-view, the B/R Live app, and internationally on FITE TV.