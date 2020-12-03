Impact
Categories And Nominees Revealed For Impact Wrestling’s 2020 Year-End Awards
As 2020 winds down, Impact Wrestling have announced their year-end award categories and nominees.
Interestingly enough, Tessa Blanchard is featured three times for her moments surrounding the Impact World Championship, but her nominations are not listed in chronologic order.
Voting can be completed by filling out their Survey Monkey form here. Featured below are the complete listings.
Wrestler of the Year
- Ace Austin
- Brian Myers
- Chris Bey
- Deonna Purrazzo
- Eddie Edwards
- Eric Young
- Ken Shamrock
- Jordynne Grace
- Moose
- Rhino
- Rich Swann
- Sami Callihan
- Taya Valkyrie
- Willie Mack
Best Moment of the Year
- Jordynne Grace Ends Taya Valkyrie’s Record Breaking Title Reign – IMPACT February 11, 2020
- Taya and Tessa Make History in First All Female World Title Match – IMPACT March 3, 2020
- Sami Callihan Revealed as ICU, Throws Fireball at Ken Shamrock – IMPACT March 17, 2020
- TNA Returns for one night AXS TV Special – TNA on AXS TV March 31, 2020
- Willie Mack Becomes X-Division Champion – Rebellion Night 1 April 21, 2020
- Deonna Purrazzo Debuts Attacking Jordynne Grace – IMPACT June 9, 2020
- Motor City Machine Guns/Eric Young/EC3 Return, Good Brothers and Heath Debut at Slammiversary – Slammiversary 2020
- Eddie Edwards becomes IMPACT World Champion for a Second Time – Slammiversary 2020
- Motor City Machine Guns become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions for a Second Time – IMPACT July 21, 2020
- Eric Young Attacks Rich Swann After Swann Announces Retirement – IMPACT August 4, 2020
- Rohit Raju Shocks Chris Bey to Become X-Division Champion – Emergence Night 1 August 18, 2020
- Eric Young Becomes IMPACT World Champion for a Second Time – IMPACT September 1, 2020
- Sami Callihan Piledrives Katie Forbes – IMPACT September 22, 2020
- James Storm Returns in Call Your Shot Gauntlet – Bound For Glory 2020
- Rich Swann Becomes IMPACT World Champion – Bound For Glory 2020
- Ken Shamrock Inducted Into IMPACT Hall of Fame by The Rock, Mick Foley, Bret Hart and More – Bound For Glory 2020
- John E. Bravo Shot at End of Wedding to Rosemary – IMPACT October 27, 2020
- The Good Brothers Become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions – Turning Point 2020
- The Rascalz Bid Farewell to IMPACT Wrestling – IMPACT November 17, 2020
- Tessa Blanchard Becomes First Woman to win World Championship – Hard To Kill
Favorite Match of the Year
- TJP vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo – IMPACT February 4, 2020
- Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan – Hard to Kill
- TJP vs. Josh Alexander – IMPACT February 18, 2020
- Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin – Rebellion Night 1 April 21, 2020
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace – Slammiversary 2020
- Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Eric Young vs. Rich Swann – Slammiversary 2020
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North – Emergence Night 1 August 18, 2020
- Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (30 Minute Iron Man Match) – Emergence Night 2 August 25, 2020
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. Rascalz – IMPACT September 8, 2020
- Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley vs. Ace Austin vs. Karl Anderson – Victory Road 2020
- Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards – Victory Road 2020
- The North vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton – Bound For Glory 2020
- Rich Swann vs. Eric Young – Bound For Glory 2020
- The Good Brothers vs. The North – Turning Point 2020
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung (No DQ) – Turning Point 2020
- Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan – Turning Point 2020
Best Knockout of the Year
- Alisha Edwards
- Deonna Purrazzo
- Havok
- Jordynne Grace
- Kiera Hogan
- Kimber Lee
- Nevaeh
- Rosemary
- Su Yung
- Tasha Steelz
- Taya Valkyrie
- Tenille Dashwood
Best X-Division Star of the Year
- Ace Austin
- Chris Bey
- Rohit Raju
- Suicide
- TJP
- Trey Miguel
- Willie Mack
Best Tag Team of the Year
- Ace Austin and Madman Fulton
- Havok and Nevaeh
- Motor City Machine Guns
- Reno SCUM
- The Deaners
- The Good Brothers
- The North
- The Rascalz
- Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan
- Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary
- TJP and Fallah Bahh
- XXXL
Best Finishing Move the Year
- Chris Bey – Art of Finesse
- Deonna Purrazzo – Venus de Milo
- Eddie Edwards – Boston Knee Party
- Eric Young – Piledriver
- Jordynne Grace – Grace Driver
- Moose – Lights Out
- Motor City Machine Guns – Skull and Bones
- Rhino – Gore
- Taya Valkyrie – Road to Valhalla
- The Good Brothers – Magic Killer
- The North – The Northern Assault
- The Rascalz – Hot Fire Flame
One to Watch in 2021
- Chris Bey
- Fallah Bahh
- Joe Doering
- Madman Fulton
- Kimber Lee
- Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan
- The Deaners
- XXXL
Impact
IMPACT World Title Match, Ethan Page vs Karl Anderson Set For Final Resolution
Two matches have been announced for next weekend’s IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution special. IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will defend his title against former X-Division Champion Chris Bey, while “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson battles “All Ego” Ethan Page in singles action.
Bey faced off against Swann’s good friend Willie Mack tonight on IMPACT television, but eventually fell to a powerbomb and a stunner from the big man. The leader of the “Finesse Division” got the last laugh when Moose came out to attack Willie Mack, leaving Swann open to a springboard cutter out of nowhere from Bey.
The Good Brothers took the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships from The North last month at Turning Point. In recent weeks, Doc Gallows suffered a minor injury and was taken off television due to a mysterious backstage attack. Ethan Page revealed himself as the man behind the attack, daring Karl Anderson to meet him in the ring at Final Resolution one-on-one.
Final Resolution will air exclusively on IMPACT Plus on Saturday, December 12.
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/1): X-Division Title Match, Chris Bey vs Willie Mack, A Legend Returns
IMPACT Wrestling Results
December 1, 2020
Rest in peace, Bob Ryder.
Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Team XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D)
Shelley is back from a minor injury and wastes no time in showing that he’s just as good as he’s ever been, taking both big men down with rapid strikes and kicking combinations, setting up Chris Sabin for a big dive through the ropes to take them out on the floor. Shelley continues to pelt Acey Baby with kicks and body shots. Sabin comes off the top rope but gets caught around the throat and hurled across the ring. Shelley saves his partner from a splash in the corner and the Guns double team Acey, until he powerbombs one on top of the other.
Larry D gets the tag and goes to work with big stomps and knee drops to the body and back of Shelley. He squashes his opponent in the corner and rolls him back to the center, delivering a mule kick to the side of the head. Two-count. Romero tags back in and XXXL crush Shelley in between them. Sabin doesn’t wait for the tag and just leaps off the ropes into a missile dropkick, sending Larry to the floor.
Tags made by Sabin and Larry D. The Machine Guns double team Larry again with kicking combinations, before taking him off his feet with a High Low combo. Romero makes the save and drops a huge leg on Sabin, blasting Shelley off the apron. XXXL sets up to squash Sabin again, but he rolls out of the way and they crash into each other like freight trains. Shelley returns but eats a back elbow. Sabin off the ropes with a bulldog to take the big man down. The Guns hoist up Ace for an impressive suplex, taking him out of the equation. Larry takes the Skull & Bones for the three.
Winners: Motor City Machine Guns
Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock arrived at the building but security wouldn’t let them in. Scott D’Amore told Shamrock that he went too far last week putting his hands on an IMPACT official, suspending him without pay for 30 days. Callihan freaks out, and D’Amore tells him if he keeps it up it’ll be 60 days and they’ll both be suspended. Shamrock said he could drop the security guards and force his way into the building, but he’s not looking to make this a legal issue. When he comes back, he promises he’ll put his hands on whoever he wants.
John E. Bravo runs into XXXL backstage and freaks out on Larry D for trying to murder him. Fair point. Tommy Dreamer separated them and told Bravo to hit the bricks for his own safety. Dreamer, in a shirt that says “POLICE” for some reason, tells Larry D that he has to go “downtown” with him for questioning. Larry knocks him out cold with a backhand.
Impact
James Storm Reveals How Much Money Beer Money Drew From Merchandise
Beer Money was one of TNA’s greatest ever tag team, and James Storm recently revealed just how popular the duo was.
When discussing with The Angle Podcast about if the team could reunite in WWE, Storm admitted he is confident they’d be good merchandise sellers, as the duo once made TNA a million dollars in just one year.
“You know, I don’t know if we’d be a top team. We’d be one of the top merchandise sellers, I’ll tell you that… because we made TNA like a million dollars in one year just off Beer Money merchandise so, I could only imagine with the WWE machine behind it or whatever. But, that’s hearsay, so we never know until maybe it happens so…”
Storm has recently made a couple of one-off appearances for IMPACT, and he spoke about the relationship he has with Scott D’Amore which has allowed those to happen.
“It was just Scott D’Amore, you know, messaged me and was like, ‘Hey, we’re going to be in Nashville filming. Just wanted to see if you happen to be available. We’d like for you to come in and be in this Battle Royal, a surprise entry or whatever’ and I was like, ‘Yeah sure. Whatever you guys need or whatever’ and we talked about it and agreed on it and then, when I was up there, they wanted me to come back the next day but I had [a] prior engagement. I had do an autograph signing or whatever so — they said, ‘Well, Alex Shelley got hurt, so [would you] like to come back and be [in] a tag team with Chris Sabin?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ Number one, it’d be fun and number two, I want to prove to everybody else that I can go out there and still go when I need to and so it was just one of those things. He’s like, ‘Alright, cool.’ So, I landed at 12 o’clock, drove right to the building, got dressed and performed, and did what was asked of me.”
James Storm also has a great working relationship with Billy Corgan and David Lagana, whom he worked with for NWA. He admitted that both men were actually trying to help give him the push to get to WWE when they brought him on board.
“I called David Lagana and Billy [Corgan] and talked to them, because I still had a rollover clause at the beginning of February in my contract, and they were like, ‘Look, as long as you can give us one date to drop the belts’ and I was gonna do that WrestleMania weekend when they do all the shows and I was like, ‘Yeah. I’ll do the right business. Whatever you guys need, just let me know…’ because they told me, ‘This was actually our goal to get you there [WWE]. You belong –’ not saying that NWA is not a big stage but, ‘You belong on the bigger stage. That’s where you belong’ and so I always thought that was really cool of Billy and Dave.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions.)
Sting Signs Multi-Year, Full-Time Contract With All Elite Wrestling
Ciampa vs. Thatcher, Io Shirai Added To NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Updated Card
BREAKING: ‘The Icon’ Sting Makes Shocking Debut In AEW Dynamite
Categories And Nominees Revealed For Impact Wrestling’s 2020 Year-End Awards
Two Finalists Emerge From Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
Winter Is Coming, War Is Here: Watch The New AEW Dynamite Cinematic Trailer
Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Adam Cole vs Seth Rollins, Batista vs Rey Mysterio, Chairs Match, Owens vs Reigns
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
WATCH: Liv Morgan Returns To The WWE PC To Train (Liv Extra Clip)
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
-
WWE4 days ago
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
-
WWE3 days ago
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
-
WWE3 days ago
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
-
WWE5 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
-
Impact4 days ago
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
-
Impact1 day ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/1): X-Division Title Match, Chris Bey vs Willie Mack, A Legend Returns
-
Impact5 days ago
Top IMPACT Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires At The End Of 2020