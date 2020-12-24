Connect with us

WWE

Categories & Nominees Announced For NXT Year-End Awards, Vote Now

Published

4 hours ago

on

WWE has announced the categories and nominees for the 2020 NXT Year-End Awards. You can vote for each of the awards at this link. Winners will be announced on next week’s year-end episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Breakout Star of the Year


  • Pat McAfee
  • Damian Priest
  • Shotzi Blackheart
  • Cameron Grimes
  • Dexter Lumis
  • Timothy Thatcher
  • Raquel Gonzalez
  • Santos Escobar
  • Ilja Dragunov

Rivalry of the Year

  • Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
  • Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
  • Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
  • Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
  • Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone
  • Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
  • WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov
  • Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven

Tag Team of the Year

  • Undisputed Era
  • Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
  • Breezango
  • Imperium
  • Gallus
  • Legado Del Fantasma

Male Competitor of the Year

  • Finn Balor
  • Adam Cole
  • Johnny Gargano
  • Keith Lee
  • WALTER
  • Tommaso Ciampa

Female Competitor of the Year

  • Rhea Ripley
  • Io Shirai
  • Candice LeRae
  • Dakota Kai
  • Kay Lee Ray
  • Tegan Nox

Event of the Year

  • Takeover: Blackpool 2
  • Takeover: Portland
  • Takeover: In Your House
  • Great American Bash
  • Takeover: XXX
  • Takeover: 31
  • Halloween Havoc
  • Takeover: WarGames

Future Star

  • Austin Theory
  • Jake Atlas
  • Leon Ruff
  • Kacy Catanzaro
  • Kayden Carter
  • Indi Hartwell
  • Xia Li
  • A-Kid
  • Aoife Valkyrie
  • Pretty Deadly

Match of the Year

  • Balor vs. Ciampa vs. Cole vs. Gargano (Super Tuesday)
  • Cole vs. Balor (Super Tuesday II)
  • Gargano vs. Ciampa (One Final Beat)
  • Baylor vs. O’Reilly (Takeover 31)
  • Lee vs. Cole (Great American Bash)
  • Ladder Match (Takeover XXX)
  • Io vs. LeRae (Halloween Havoc)
  • Dragunov vs. WALTER (NXT UK)
  • Men’s WarGames
  • Women’s WarGames
  • Ripley vs. Io vs. Charlotte (Takeover: In Your House)
  • Gallus vs. Imperium vs. GYV vs. Andrews/Webster (Blackpool 2)
  • Bate vs. Devlin (Blackpool 2)
  • Reed vs. Strong vs. Gargano (NXT)
  • Riddle vs. Thatcher – Fight Pit

 

Mercedes Martinez Returns To NXT, Two Matches Set For Final NXT Of 2020

Published

1 hour ago

on

Dec 23, 2020

By

Martinez is back

Mercedes Martinez is back in NXT, and she has her eyes set on NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

While Shirai was in the ring waiting for Toni Storm, Martinez took advantage of the distracted champion to attack her from behind.


Martinez has had a rocky start to her WWE career this year. After briefly joining the Robert Stone Brand, Martinez was called up to Raw over the summer as part of the Retribution faction. A few weeks later, Martinez was pulled from the group and has been waiting for a new direction ever since.

It seems Shirai has her hands full going into the new year with Storm and Martinez waiting for a title shot.

Next week’s NXT

Next week’s NXT will be the final episode of 2020, and two matches have been announced.

Johnny Gargano will defend the NXT North American Championship against Leon Ruff in an attempt to prove his third reign is not a fluke.

Additionally, Pete Dunne will face Roderick Strong to renew their years-long rivalry.

Last Woman Standing Match & Fight Pit Set For NXT New Year’s Evil, Updated Card

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dec 23, 2020

By

Two gimmick matches are now official for NXT New Year’s Evil on Wednesday, January 6.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez will do battle in a Last Woman Standing match after months of attacks and brawls.


Additionally, Tommaso Ciampa will face Timothy Thatcher once again, but this time inside NXT’s Fight Pit. This will be the brand’s second Fight Pit match after Thatcher beat Matt Riddle earlier this summer with Kurt Angle as the referee.

As of this writing, four matches are now confirmed for the live special with Dexter Lumis hosting.

NXT New Year’s Evil
Wednesday, January 6, 2021

NXT Championship
Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Last Woman Standing Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Fight Pit
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross

Major Update On Candice LeRae’s Medical Status Following WarGames Injuries

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dec 23, 2020

By

Despite concerns that Candice LeRae may have sustained a broken wrist or arm during her recent performance at NXT Takeover: WarGames, the damage was thankfully not as serious as previously anticipated.

LeRae and husband Johnny Gargano were both interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of tonight’s “A Very Gargano Christmas” special on WWE NXT television.


“My arm didn’t break, my wrist didn’t break, so that’s my Christmas miracle,” she told SI’s Justin Barrasso. “I’ve been having some rib tenderness from when Shotzi landed on me, but I’m surprised and thankful that my arm wasn’t broken.”

In the interview it was also revealed that Candice actually waited around after her match, with damaged ribs and what she thought was a broken arm, to watch her husband’s match, in which he won back the NXT North American Championship. The two went to the hospital together afterwards.

Source: Sports Illustrated

