Categories & Nominees Announced For NXT Year-End Awards, Vote Now

Martinez is back

Mercedes Martinez is back in NXT, and she has her eyes set on NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

While Shirai was in the ring waiting for Toni Storm, Martinez took advantage of the distracted champion to attack her from behind.

Martinez has had a rocky start to her WWE career this year. After briefly joining the Robert Stone Brand, Martinez was called up to Raw over the summer as part of the Retribution faction. A few weeks later, Martinez was pulled from the group and has been waiting for a new direction ever since.

It seems Shirai has her hands full going into the new year with Storm and Martinez waiting for a title shot.

Next week’s NXT

Next week’s NXT will be the final episode of 2020, and two matches have been announced.

Johnny Gargano will defend the NXT North American Championship against Leon Ruff in an attempt to prove his third reign is not a fluke.

Is the curse real?@JohnnyGargano will be put to the test when he defends his #NXTNATitle against @LEONRUFF_ NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/GejEcquetT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 24, 2020

Additionally, Pete Dunne will face Roderick Strong to renew their years-long rivalry.