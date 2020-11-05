Cedric Alexander On Working With The Hurt Business: “It Felt Natural”

Cedric Alexander is the newest member of Hurt Business, and he recently spoke about joining the group and how he’s fit in.

Alexander spoke with TV Insider and revealed that him joining the group has been in the works for a while, starting with an off-handed conversation a year ago.

“This is something that had been discussed in multiple variations for a while. I remember mentioning it to Bobby close to a year ago. It was an off-handed conversation. I remember talking before me and Ricochet was even involved against them. We thought it would be really awesome. It has been in the works for some time, but it wasn’t how we expected it to go,” Alexander said.

Despite being the newest member of the group, Alexander admitted that he has fit in perfectly and he spoke about how natural that transition has been.