Cedric Alexander Turns On Tag Team Partners, Joins The Hurt Business (Videos)

Cedric Alexander has joined The Hurt Business.

The Monday Night Raw faction, made up of three accomplished veterans in MVP, Shelton Benjamin and current U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley, has been scouting the high-flying sensation throughout the summer.

The turn came during a six-man tag team match pitting Alexander, Ricochet and Apollo Crews against The Hurt Business. Check out highlights below.

Alexander came out later in the night and officially accepted a spot in the group, donning their signature black-and-gold shirts.

In a passionate promo, the former Cruiserweight Champion stated he was tired of putting his body on the line for Apollo’s championship aspirations, and teaming with a guy like Ricochet who refers to himself as “the one and only”.