WWE
Cesaro Agrees To New WWE Contract, Backstage News On Original Plans For Smackdown Gauntlet
While it was recently reported that Cesaro’s contract with WWE is set to expire shortly after WrestleMania 37, the “Swiss Superman” has reached an agreement with the company on a new deal.
Dave Meltzer via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Cesaro has at the very least verbally agreed to sign a new contract, although whether he has yet to actually put pen to paper is unclear.
Furthermore, the recent gauntlet match on Friday Night Smackdown that saw a newly babyface Shinsuke Nakamura run the field, only to be screwed by Universal Champion Roman Reigns, was originally a spot planned for Cesaro.
Daniel Bryan was reportedly behind the idea and Cesaro was his original pick to make it to the final bout, before being pinned by eventual gauntlet winner Adam Pearce. However, at the time he had not yet agreed to the terms of a new contract so the decision was made to run with Shinsuke Nakamura in the role instead.
WWE
Triple Threat Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Tonight’s new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX will feature the fallout from Royal Rumble.
Earlier in the week, WWE announced appearances from Royal Rumble winners Bianca Belair and Edge. We now know that Big E will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews.
Per @WWE.com, it's @WWEApollo vs. @WWEBigE vs. @SamiZayn for the Intercontinental Championship on #SmackDown!
📺: 8e/7c on FOX pic.twitter.com/CWYUn4v2O9
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 5, 2021
Additionally, King Corbin will go one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio for a second week in a row. Corbin won their match last week, however Mysterio eliminated Corbin from the men’s Royal Rumble.
We can also expect appearances from Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks following their successful defenses on Sunday.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com throughout the night for the latest SmackDown news and results.
WWE
WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of ‘The Natural’ Butch Reed
We are saddened to report the loss of Kansas City legend “The Natural” Butch Reed. The three-time Mid-South North American Heavyweight Champion and WCW World Tag Team Champion passed away today, with PWInsider.com reporting that he recently suffered multiple heart attacks.
WWE.com issued the following statement:
WWE is saddened to learn that Butch Reed passed away today at the age of 66.
A native of Kansas City, Mo., Reed embraced the sport of wrestling after a professional football career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Reed quickly proved himself to be a force in the Mid-South Wrestling promotion in battles against legendary competitors such as Ric Flair, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Jim Neidhart and more.
“The Natural” Butch Reed crashed onto the WWE scene with brash blonde hair, and a statement win over Koko B. Ware at WrestleMania III. Reed found himself at the crossroads of history competing in the first-ever Survivor Series and Royal Rumble matches in WWE history.
After a match against “Macho Man” Randy Savage at WrestleMania IV, Reed departed WWE and would go on to partner with Ron Simmons in WCW as the tag team Doom. Doom would defeat The Steiner Brothers at Capital Combat to claim the NWA Tag Team Titles. Following a highly successful run as WCW World Tag Team Champions, Reed & Simmons would eventually share the ring for a one-on-one Steel Cage Match showdown at SuperBrawl I.
WWE extends its condolences to Reed’s family and friends.
WWE
John Cena Confirms He “Will Be Back In WWE” When He’s Able To
While John Cena has claimed he will not be at WWE WrestleMania 37, he has stated that he will be back in WWE as soon as he can.
Cena has stated that he isn’t able to attend WWE WrestleMania 37 this year due to COVD-19 protocols, which will not allow him to leave Canada, where he is currently filming Peacemaker.
However, that doesn’t mean he is finished with wrestling. Cena revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, that he will be back as soon as he possibly can be.
“I will be back in WWE. Unfortunately, the state of the world, I’m not sitting there on the couch next to you. It’s a difficult and unpredictable time and right now, I’m doing this. I’m filming Peacemaker and that’s going to take a lot of my time. I can’t bounce back and forth due to international restrictions. At least for the time being, I’m here and away from WWE, but I very much look forward to returning as soon as I possibly can.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Cena’s last appearance for WWE was at WWE WrestleMania 36, where he competed in the Firefly Fun House Match against Bray Wyatt.
Cesaro Agrees To New WWE Contract, Backstage News On Original Plans For Smackdown Gauntlet
Triple Threat Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of ‘The Natural’ Butch Reed
John Cena Confirms He “Will Be Back In WWE” When He’s Able To
Trey Miguel Discusses His Decision To Not Join WWE
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
-
WWE23 hours ago
BREAKING: WWE Releases Steve Cutler
-
WWE1 day ago
Edge Gives His Thoughts On The Undertaker Calling WWE’s Current Product Soft
-
WWE11 hours ago
More Details On Why Lars Sullian Was Released & Plans WWE Had For Him
-
AEW2 days ago
KENTA Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks Jon Moxley
-
WWE12 hours ago
Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks Reveals Gender Transition
-
WWE1 day ago
Edge Reveals He Would Like To Team With Christian Again
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW Officially Announces SHAQ & Jade Cargill’s In-Ring Debut