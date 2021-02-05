Cesaro Agrees To New WWE Contract, Backstage News On Original Plans For Smackdown Gauntlet

While it was recently reported that Cesaro’s contract with WWE is set to expire shortly after WrestleMania 37, the “Swiss Superman” has reached an agreement with the company on a new deal.

Dave Meltzer via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Cesaro has at the very least verbally agreed to sign a new contract, although whether he has yet to actually put pen to paper is unclear.

Furthermore, the recent gauntlet match on Friday Night Smackdown that saw a newly babyface Shinsuke Nakamura run the field, only to be screwed by Universal Champion Roman Reigns, was originally a spot planned for Cesaro.

Daniel Bryan was reportedly behind the idea and Cesaro was his original pick to make it to the final bout, before being pinned by eventual gauntlet winner Adam Pearce. However, at the time he had not yet agreed to the terms of a new contract so the decision was made to run with Shinsuke Nakamura in the role instead.